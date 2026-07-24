Lily Allen

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Split image. Left: David Harbour in a tuxedo. Right: and Lily Allen in a light blue dress.
Pop Culture

David Harbour Calls Ex Lily Allen's Breakup Album 'Weird': 'It's My Private Life'

The 'Stranger Things' actor opens up about the album that put his split from the UK singer under a microscope.

Alex Ocho46 days ago
Lily Allen, with a large fabric wrapped around her like a dress, sings on stage. The backdrop is a curtain, and the stage floor is textured.
Music

Lily Allen Wraps Herself in Receipts of David Harbour’s Alleged Gifts to Other Women During Concert

On her new tour, the UK singer performed tracks from 'West End Girl,' her album chronicling the messy split from the 'Stranger Things' actor.

Alex Ocho144 days ago
Brooklyn Beckham in a black sweater and cap, and Lily Allen in a black dress with bangs, posing separately at an event.
Music

Lilly Allen Picks a Side After Brooklyn Beckham Slams Parents for Attempting to Control His Life

Lily Allen is no stranger to letting estrangement play out publicly following her separation from David Harbour.

Joe Price187 days ago
Lily Allen, with dark hair, holds a small blue novelty USB stick. She is wearing a beige outfit, a necklace, and earrings, sitting in a car.
Music

Lily Allen Is Selling a USB Butt Plug Containing Her Album ‘West End Girl’

The listing for the merch stresses that it's a novelty USB device "intended for data storage only."

Joe Price235 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 18: Lily Allen and David Harbour attend 'No Sudden Move' during 2021 Tribeca Festival at The Battery on June 18, 2021 in New York City.
Pop Culture

David Harbour Speaks On 'Mistakes' After Separation From Lily Allen

The 'Stranger Things' actor is the focus of Allen's new post-divorce album, 'West End Girl.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams265 days ago
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Lily Allen
Pop Culture

Lily Allen Gives Advice on Sleeping With a Celebrity, Says It Should Be ‘Meticulously Planned’

Allen recently surprise-dropped her first album in seven years, 'West End Girl.'

tara mahadevan268 days ago
Lily Allen and David Harbour at a red carpet event, with sparkly blue background and "Pamland" signage.
Music

Lily Allen Sings About Cheating, Finding Sex Toys on New Album Following David Harbour Split

Lily Allen separated from husband David Harbour earlier this year, saying she "wanted to die" during the split.

Joe Price278 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 29: (L-R) Lily Allen and David Harbour attend the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Violent Night" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 29, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Music

Lily Allen Says She 'Wanted to Die' Amid David Harbour Separation: 'It Was Excruciating'

The singer said it was tough to experience her "feelings of despair" while sober, as she has been since 2019.

Jaelani Turner-Williams281 days ago
Lily Allen with red hair poses in front of a backdrop, wearing a textured black and silver outfit.
Music

Lily Allen Says She Got Breast Enhancement Surgery After Splitting with David Harbour

The British singer and husband David Harbour called it quits last month.

Alex Ocho490 days ago
David Harbour (L) and Lily Allen (R) at the New York screening of "Living" held at Crosby Street Hotel on December 5, 2022 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Lily Allen Says She's 'Spiraling' Amid Rumors of David Harbour Split

Allen's alleged relationship troubles appear to be taking a toll on her mental health.

Jaelani Turner-Williams563 days ago
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A smartphone displaying the OnlyFans logo on the screen, held by a hand in a dark setting.
Life

How Much Money Are OnlyFans Stars Making?

After Sophie Rain's alleged earnings on the platform rocked the news cycle, we take a look at how select stars have fared.

Trace William Cowen592 days ago
Lily Allen
Music

Lily Allen Says She Makes More Money From Feet Pics Than Music

The "Smile" singer launched her OnlyFans account this summer.

tara mahadevan639 days ago
Corinne Bailey Rae and Lily Allen
Music

Corinne Bailey Rae Says Lily Allen Started a 'Campaign' Against Her, Contributed to 'Boring' Reputation

The Grammy-winning singer alluded to a 2007 interview in which Allen called Rae's music "boring."

Joshua Espinoza689 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Lily Allen attends the Burberry Winter 2024 show during London Fashion Week on February 19, 2024 in London, England.
Music

Lily Allen Responds to 'Shame' Around Rehoming Dog That Ate Her Family's Passports: 'We Didn't Abandon Her'

Allen defended herself against PETA after sharing a story about her former dog on BBC podcast 'Miss Me?'

Jaelani Turner-Williams698 days ago
Lily Allen and James Corden smiling and hugging, dressed in stylish black attire at an event
Pop Culture

Lily Allen Recalls James Corden Being 'Very Flirtatious With Me' and a 'Beggy Friend'

On the latest episode of Allen's 'Miss Me?' podcast, the singer spoke about the topic of "beg friends," a British term for a hanger-on.

Brad Callas726 days ago
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Lily Allen, in a patterned sleeveless dress, and David Harbour, wearing a dark suit, pose together in front of a greenery backdrop
Music

How Lily Allen's Husband, David Harbour, Reacted to Her New OnlyFans Account

The British singer launched her OnlyFans after she was encouraged to sell pictures of her feet.

Joshua Espinoza752 days ago
Lily Allen poses in a sleeveless, floral-patterned dress against a backdrop of greenery
Music

Lily Allen Launches OnlyFans Account to Sell Feet Pictures

The UK singer joined the platform after being persuaded by her pedicurist.

Alex Ocho754 days ago
Billie Eilish is lounging in a chair, wearing a casual white shirt and gray pants, with a green bandana and hat, holding a microphone in a recorded interview
Music

Billie Eilish on Being Ghosted by Someone She’d Known for Years: ‘What a F*cking Little Pathetic Man’

"When I smell somebody being cowardly, it just makes me so furious," said Eilish.

Alex Ocho776 days ago

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