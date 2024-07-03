Lily Allen Launches OnlyFans Account to Sell Feet Pictures

After a glowing endorsement from her pedicurist, Lily Allen became the latest celebrity to join OnlyFans.

The 39-year-old British singer joined the platform after joking about it on a recent episode of her Miss Me? podcast, which she co-hosts with TV personality Miquita Oliver, 40.

"I have a lady that comes and does my nails. And they informed me that I have five stars on WikiFeet, which is quite rare. But yes, my feet are rated quite highly on the Internet," Allen said, referring to the celebrity foot fetish website. “She said that I could make a lot of money from foot-selling content for my OnlyFans.”