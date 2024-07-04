How Lily Allen's Husband, David Harbour, Reacted to Her New OnlyFans Account

It seems David Harbour is a big fan of Lily Allen’s foot fetish venture.
Allen made the claim during the July 4 episode of her BBC Sounds’ Miss Me? podcast. The broadcast went down just days after Allen announced FTSE500, a newly launched OnlyFans account in which she hawks risque photos of her feet. At one point during Thursday’s broadcast, Allen’s co-host Miquita Oliver, asked how Allen’s husband, Harbour, reacted to the move. Allen admitted Harbour initially had questions but was fully supportive.
“Yeah, he is, he thinks it’s great,” Allen said. “At first, he was not turned on, but he was like, ‘Is this a kink for you?’ And I was like, ‘No, it’s totally not a kink,’ but maybe there’s something in the power element of it that’s slightly kinky for me.”
Oliver theorized that Allen got a thrill out of power and attention, which is why her OnlyFans journey made sense to her.
“Well, you know what? It’s because in childhood, I was devoid of both,” Allen said about the “power and attention” comment. “So, look, I’m just having my day in the sun.”
Allen, who married the Stranger Things star in 2020, joked about starting an OnlyFans in the June 30 episode of Miss Me?, saying she got the idea from her nail technician.
“I have a lady who comes and does my nails and they informed me that I have five stars on WikiFeet, which is quite rare,” Allen said. “But, yes, my feet are rated quite highly on the internet. She said that I could make a lot of money from selling foot content on OnlyFans. And I’m like, ‘Not no.’”
Fast-forward to July 2, when Allen confirmed she was selling feet pics on OnlyFans. As of Thursday, Allen has uploaded five photos and seven videos for her subscribers, who pay a monthly subscription rate of $10.
“I have been creating foot content for the past week or so for a select group of foot enthusiasts on a specialist social media site,” Allen explained on the July 4 episode before clarifying she only shows feet. “My toe daddies are very happy with the content I am supplying. It ends in the same place that it starts — it’s only feet. I’ve got very strict guidelines. And believe me, these guys are all up in my DMs telling me they want bespoke content and asking me for all kinds of crazy stuff and I take such pleasure in just saying: only feet, only feet.”