How Lily Allen's Husband, David Harbour, Reacted to Her New OnlyFans Account

It seems David Harbour is a big fan of Lily Allen’s foot fetish venture.

Allen made the claim during the July 4 episode of her BBC Sounds’ Miss Me? podcast. The broadcast went down just days after Allen announced FTSE500, a newly launched OnlyFans account in which she hawks risque photos of her feet. At one point during Thursday’s broadcast, Allen’s co-host Miquita Oliver, asked how Allen’s husband, Harbour, reacted to the move. Allen admitted Harbour initially had questions but was fully supportive.

“Yeah, he is, he thinks it’s great,” Allen said. “At first, he was not turned on, but he was like, ‘Is this a kink for you?’ And I was like, ‘No, it’s totally not a kink,’ but maybe there’s something in the power element of it that’s slightly kinky for me.”

Oliver theorized that Allen got a thrill out of power and attention, which is why her OnlyFans journey made sense to her.