Featured
Forget words of affirmation or acts of service; these couples say “I love you” through their outfits.Shinnie Park
The best young actors and actresses in their 20s right now, including Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Letitia Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Keke Palmer, & many more.Jessica Ervin
Pop Culture
All the Controversy and Drama Surrounding Olivia Wilde’s Film ‘Don’t Worry Darling,' Explained
The drama surrounding Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling' has grown into a full-blown spectacle in recent months. Here's what you need to know.Trace William Cowen
Pop Culture
Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney for Streaming 'Black Widow’ Alongside Theatrical Release (UPDATE)
In a newly filed lawsuit, Scarlett Johansson argues that Disney "intentionally induced" Marvel's breach of a contractual agreement "without justification."Trace William Cowen