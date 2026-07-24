Lily-Rose Depp

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

The Weeknd wearing sunglasses and a leather jacket, with a blurred crowd in the background.
Music

The Weeknd Didn’t Take Negative Reception of ‘The Idol' Personally

The Max series was canceled after one season.

tara mahadevan563 days ago
US director Sam Levinson and French-US actress Lily-Rose Depp pose during a photocall for the film "The Idol" at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 23, 2023
Pop Culture

Lily-Rose Depp Says It 'Sucked' Hearing Sam Levinson Criticism

The actress called it "upsetting" to hear 'The Idol' viewers "talk sh*t" about Levinson.

Jaelani Turner-Williams566 days ago
Lily-Rose Depp
Pop Culture

Lily-Rose Depp Says 'Edward Scissorhands' 'Traumatized' Her as a Kid

She really hated how it ended.

Trey Alston569 days ago
Left: Lily-Rose Depp modeling Chanel's Première Sound Watch outdoors. Right: Close up of the watch and earbuds.
Style

Chanel and Lily-Rose Depp Bring Back Wired Headphones With The Première Sound Watch

The luxury brand introduces a new accessory that's part watch, part wired headphones for a touch of elegance and tech.

Alex Ocho706 days ago
Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake pose together, with Ash in a denim jacket and beret, and Lily-Rose holding pink tulips while wearing a beige coat
Pop Culture

Lily-Rose Depp Celebrates 25th Birthday With Sweet Tribute From Girlfriend 070 Shake

Depp confirmed her relationship with the artist last March.

Alex Ocho790 days ago
Advertisement
Pop Culture

'The Idol' Is Officially Over 'After Much Thought and Consideration'

A spokesperson for HBO said the cancellation was a mutual decision with the show's creators and producers.

Jose Martinez1064 days ago
Pop Culture

The Weeknd's Sex Scene on 'The Idol' Had Viewers in Shambles

After the pilot ran up 3.6 million views in its first week, 'The Idol' had plenty of people talking again for episode two, "Double Fantasy."

Starr Savoy1141 days ago
Music

Hear The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp on New 'The Idol' Tracks “The Lure" and “World Class Sinner/I’m a Freak"

"I wanna drop new music from the show every week with each episode," The Weeknd told fans.

Zach Dionne1144 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App