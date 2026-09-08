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Brandon Edler

Joined July 2014 | 828 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Best Sneakers in the NBA All-Star Game, Every Year Since 1988

The NBA All-Star Game is a place for players and brands to show off their newest and best sneakers. Here's a look at our favorites.

Brandon Edler213 days ago
Air Jordan 1 1985 2016

23 Things You May Not Know About Air Jordans

From Jordan bringing sports luxury to the NBA to the first $200 sneaker, here are 23 things you didn’t know about the Air Jordan brand.

Brandon Edler2331 days ago
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A Complete Sneaker Guide to 'Saved By The Bell'

West Coast mentality.

Brandon Edler3040 days ago
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The 10 Most Stylish Sneakerheads

These guys always get more than just their sneakers right.

Brandon Edler3822 days ago
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How adidas Was Able to Make the Ultra Boost the Greatest Running Sneaker

Exactly 365 days after its release, the Ultra Boost changed the game for adidas. Here's how.

Brandon Edler3871 days ago
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10 NBA Players Whose Sneakers Are Better Than Their Game Right Now

Obviously sneakers are a big part of the NBA but it seems these players' shoes outshine their game this season.

Brandon Edler3898 days ago
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The Best Air Jordans of 2015

Jumpman, Jumpman, Jumpman...

Brandon Edler3921 days ago
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The Best Sneaker Collaborations of 2015

Ranked from 20 to number one, here are 2015's best sneaker collabs.

Brandon Edler3927 days ago
best sneakers of 2015

The Best Sneakers of 2015

We count down the sneakers that made a difference in the past year.

Brandon Edler3941 days ago
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The 20 Best Signature Sneaker Lines of All Time

The 20 best ever, ranked.

Brandon Edler3970 days ago
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How the Nike MAG Became a Sneaker Grail for '80s Babies

One nostalgic sneakerhead born in the '80s reflects on the shoe's pop cultural significance.

Brandon Edler3984 days ago
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What Are Those? 8 Moments in Sneaker History That Had Sneakerheads Stumped

There was a time when nobody knew what Marty McFly was wearing in "Back to the Future."

Brandon Edler4048 days ago
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Why YouTube Sneaker Unboxing Videos Aren't Going Away

YouTube sneaker reviewers aren't going away and here's why.

Brandon Edler4138 days ago
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Why Nostalgia Is Still the Most Powerful Marketing Tool in Sneakers

Your favorite childhood memories are still the best way to sell sneakers.

Brandon Edler4144 days ago
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Can Kendrick Lamar Really Save Reebok? We Decided to Ask Him

We interviewed Kendrick Lamar to get his thoughts on the future of Reebok.

Brandon Edler4158 days ago

10 adidas Sneakers We’d Like To See Updated With Boost Technology

We imagined adidas' Boost technology on ten classic Three Stripes silhouettes.

Brandon Edler4188 days ago
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Why Sneakers Are Getting More Expensive Than Ever

Sneaker prices are steadily rising and more shoes are dropping than ever. We figure out why that is.

Brandon Edler4208 days ago

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