Brandon Edler
Latest Stories
The Best Sneakers in the NBA All-Star Game, Every Year Since 1988
The NBA All-Star Game is a place for players and brands to show off their newest and best sneakers. Here's a look at our favorites.
23 Things You May Not Know About Air Jordans
From Jordan bringing sports luxury to the NBA to the first $200 sneaker, here are 23 things you didn’t know about the Air Jordan brand.
The 10 Most Stylish Sneakerheads
These guys always get more than just their sneakers right.
How adidas Was Able to Make the Ultra Boost the Greatest Running Sneaker
Exactly 365 days after its release, the Ultra Boost changed the game for adidas. Here's how.
10 NBA Players Whose Sneakers Are Better Than Their Game Right Now
Obviously sneakers are a big part of the NBA but it seems these players' shoes outshine their game this season.
The Best Sneaker Collaborations of 2015
Ranked from 20 to number one, here are 2015's best sneaker collabs.
The Best Sneakers of 2015
We count down the sneakers that made a difference in the past year.
How the Nike MAG Became a Sneaker Grail for '80s Babies
One nostalgic sneakerhead born in the '80s reflects on the shoe's pop cultural significance.
Size Doesn't Matter: Why I'm Shrinking My Enormous Sneaker Collection
Cutting the habit.
What Are Those? 8 Moments in Sneaker History That Had Sneakerheads Stumped
There was a time when nobody knew what Marty McFly was wearing in "Back to the Future."
Why YouTube Sneaker Unboxing Videos Aren't Going Away
YouTube sneaker reviewers aren't going away and here's why.
Why Nostalgia Is Still the Most Powerful Marketing Tool in Sneakers
Your favorite childhood memories are still the best way to sell sneakers.
Can Kendrick Lamar Really Save Reebok? We Decided to Ask Him
We interviewed Kendrick Lamar to get his thoughts on the future of Reebok.
10 adidas Sneakers We’d Like To See Updated With Boost Technology
We imagined adidas' Boost technology on ten classic Three Stripes silhouettes.
Why Sneakers Are Getting More Expensive Than Ever
Sneaker prices are steadily rising and more shoes are dropping than ever. We figure out why that is.