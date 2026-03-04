Lily Allen Wraps Herself in Receipts of David Harbour’s Alleged Gifts to Other Women During Concert

Lily Allen pulled out all of David Harbour’s alleged receipts at the kickoff of her West End Girl Tour. The 40-year-old UK pop singer kicked off the tour at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Monday (March 2), performing her album West End Girl, which was seemingly inspired by her breakup from the 50-year-old Stranger Things actor. While performing the track "4Chan Stan," Allen wrapped herself in a long swath of fabric printed with receipts from Nobu, Chanel, and Bergdorf Goodman, referencing the song's story about her husband allegedly buying another woman a luxury handbag. You can watch this moment near the 28-minute mark in the video linked here.

Per Genius, the song includes the lyrics, “I went through your bedside drawer, you know l've never been inclined to have to do that before / Never been in Bergdorf's, but you took someone shopping there in May, '24 / You bought her a handbag, it wasn't cheap / I was in London, probably asleep.”

Allen and Harbour, 49, met on the celebrity dating app Raya in 2019 and tied the knot the following year, according to People. A source told the magazine in February 2025 that the couple had called it quits. While speaking to British Vogue for an October 2025 profile, Allen described the split as “excruciating.” "The feelings of despair that I was experiencing were so strong,” she explained at the time. "The last time that I felt anything like that, drugs and alcohol were my way out, so it was excruciating to sit with those [feelings] and not use them." Allen checked in to residential facility, describing her feelings as “too extreme to be able to manage” and that she "wanted to die." The singer was previously married to Sam Cooper from 2011 to 2018. They share daughters Ethel Mary, 13, and Mamie Rose, 11.