6ix9ine Trolls Lil Tjay for Getting Slapped by Jack Doherty on Livestream

6ix9ine’s latest attempt to continue his beef with Lil Tjay comes in the form of trolling him after the NYC rapper was smacked by streamer Jack Doherty.

For context, Doherty livestreamed with Tjay on July 4th at what appeared to be a pool party to commemorate the holiday. In the moments leading up to their brief altercation, the streamer and rapper seemed frustrated and annoyed with each other. Tjay suggested multiple times that he’d beat up Doherty — prompting the streamer to suggest he leave.

When Tjay was finally walking away, Doherty got up close as if they were going to have a legit conversation, before the streamer smacked the unsuspecting rapper, causing his entourage to immediately attack him.

6ix9ine couldn’t pass up the opportunity to troll Tjay for the situation and decided to post a slow-mo video of the altercation on his Instagram Story. 6ix9ine captioned the video “Homie was baffled,” followed by a laughing emoji.

Check out 6ix9ine’s post, along with footage of the original event, below.