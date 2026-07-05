6ix9ine Trolls Lil Tjay for Getting Slapped by Jack Doherty on Livestream

6ix9ine’s latest attempt to continue his beef with Lil Tjay comes in the form of trolling him after the NYC rapper was smacked by streamer Jack Doherty.
For context, Doherty livestreamed with Tjay on July 4th at what appeared to be a pool party to commemorate the holiday. In the moments leading up to their brief altercation, the streamer and rapper seemed frustrated and annoyed with each other. Tjay suggested multiple times that he’d beat up Doherty — prompting the streamer to suggest he leave.
When Tjay was finally walking away, Doherty got up close as if they were going to have a legit conversation, before the streamer smacked the unsuspecting rapper, causing his entourage to immediately attack him.
6ix9ine couldn’t pass up the opportunity to troll Tjay for the situation and decided to post a slow-mo video of the altercation on his Instagram Story. 6ix9ine captioned the video “Homie was baffled,” followed by a laughing emoji.
Check out 6ix9ine’s post, along with footage of the original event, below.
6ix9ine’s beef attempt follows his comments about Tjay last year, in which he trolled the rapper for being shot outside of a Chipotle in 2022.
During an appearance on One Night with Steiny, 6ix9ine spoke about his back-and-forth with Tjay that has persisted over the years.
“He wrote me,” 6ix9ine revealed. “I guess he was trying to beef with the Kai Cenat kid… I’m like, I’m not gonna get into the beef. So, I just basically kept going along with him, you know what I mean? Just to make him look foolish,” 6ix9ine said.
6ix9ine claimed that Tjay called him a “funny rat n***a” — which prompted 6ix9ine to bring up his shooting. “So, I’m like, ‘You a funny shot-up n****a.’ You know, because he almost lost his life for a burrito.”
“You know that burrito bowl… So you got your rice and beans, then they slide your bowl, and it goes to the meats,” 6ix9ine added. “Then right before you get to the salad and the [guacamole] and whatever, n***as hit that n***a. I know that he’s banned from all Chipotles.”