Lil-Mama

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Two performers on stage, Bow Wow wearing a black tank top and cap, Lil Mama in a purple outfit with "New York" text, both holding microphones.
Music

Lil Mama Makes Surprise Guest Appearance on Bow Wow’s Brooklyn Tour Stop

The "Lip Gloss" rapper took the stage during Bow Wow and B2K's co-headlining Boys 4 Life Tour.

Alex Ocho121 days ago
Three performers on stage with microphones, center person in leather jacket
Music

Lil Mama Tears Up Recalling Response to Her Crashing Jay-Z and Alicia Keys Performance: ‘I Was Depressed’

Lil Mama spontaneously joined Hov and Keys on stage as they performed "Empire State of Mind" at the 2009 awards show.

tara mahadevan866 days ago
Angela Yee and DJ Envy attend Angela Yee's Birthday Party
Music

DJ Envy Calls 'Cap' on Angela Yee Claiming to Be Only Woman Who Worked on 'Breakfast Club’

Angela Yee made the claim during a recent appearance on the 'Tamron Hall Show.' Her former co-host, DJ Envy, insisted, "That's just not true."

Joshua Espinoza1243 days ago
Song artwork for King Combs Dream Doll song
Music

King Combs Links With DreamDoll on New Song "Gas You Up"

King Combs has shared the new song "Gas You Up," featuring DreamDoll. The song follows Combs' recent tracks "Lotta" and "A Dream Freestyle."

tara mahadevan1537 days ago
Jay-Z forgives Lil Mama for jumping onstage during 2009 VMAs
Music

Jay-Z Opens Up About Lil Mama Crashing His 2009 Performance With Alicia Keys at MTV VMAs (UPDATE)

Over 12 years after Lil Mama crashed the stage during Jay-Z and Alicia Keys' performance at the 2009 MTV VMAs, Hov shared his thoughts on the incident.

Brad Callas1680 days ago
Advertisement
Lil Mama
Music

Lil Mama Says She's Starting a 'Heterosexual Rights Movement' Amid Accusations of Transphobia

The entertainer made the announcement on Instagram this week after she was criticized over past transphobic comments, deeming it necessary for protection.

Joshua Espinoza1957 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Stream Lil Mama's 'Take Me Back' Mixtape

Her first full project in seven years.

edwinortiz3875 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

This Week in "Try Me" Remixes: Who Did It Best?

Hear three new remixes of Dej Loaf's buzzing "Try Me," from Lil Durk, King Louie, and Lil Mama.

Meaghan Garvey4307 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App