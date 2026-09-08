Rob Marriott Portrait

Rob Marriott

Joined July 2014 | 11 posts
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Latest Stories

A black and white image of Nas wearing a durag and holding a cigar in his mouth, with a serious expression. This is from Illmatic days, which is Nas' classic debut album.

10 Ways Nas' "Illmatic" Changed Hip-Hop

Thirty-two years later, Nas's ten-track masterpiece, Illmatic, is still one of the most important rap albums of all time. Here's how it changed hip-hop.

Rob Marriott152 days ago
Best Dressed Rappers

The 50 Most Stylish Rappers of All Time

After nearly 40 years of hip-hop, the style of rappers has upped exponentially. Here's a look at the most stylish rappers of all time.

Rob Marriott2220 days ago
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Interview: Rakim Talks About The Making of "Follow The Leader"

On the 25th anniversary of his landmark album, the God MC looks back.

Rob Marriott4801 days ago
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25 Forgotten Hip-Hop Beefs

Under-the-radar rap feuds that nobody really remembers.

Rob Marriott4980 days ago
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Which Artist Had the Best Run at Def Jam?

Comparing some of music's best, based on their time spent at the label.

Rob Marriott4991 days ago
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Cover Story Uncut: Nas "Return of The Don"

Nasty Nas is still a rebel to America. Rob Marriott bears witness.

Rob Marriott5227 days ago
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Interview: No I.D. Speaks On Producing For Nas’ “Life Is Good”

The renowned hip-hop producer and Def Jam exec talks about working with Nas on his upcoming album.

Rob Marriott5229 days ago
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Interview: Salaam Remi Speaks On Producing For Nas' “Life Is Good”

One of Nas' go-to producers talks about making "The Don" and shares the secrets of their creative chemistry.

Rob Marriott5230 days ago
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Nas: Return of the Don (2012 Cover Story)

Nasty Nas is still a rebel to America-even at age 38. Divorce, fatherhood, financial drama, rap wars-he's been through it all. And he hasn't sounded this fresh since Illmatic.

Rob Marriott5233 days ago
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Check Out My Melody: A Day In The Life of A$AP Rocky

From the radio to the video to the studio, Complex rolls with A$AP Rocky, A$AP Yams, and the whole A$AP Mob as they step through the portal to rap stardom.

Rob Marriott5350 days ago
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End of Discussion: Why 2Pac’s “The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory” Is Better Than “All Eyez On Me”

Rob Marriott, the man who wrote 2Pac's first cover story and conducted one of his last interviews, weighs in on two hip-hop classics, and settles a long-running dispute (just barely).

Rob Marriott5430 days ago

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