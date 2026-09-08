Rob Marriott
Latest Stories
10 Ways Nas' "Illmatic" Changed Hip-Hop
Thirty-two years later, Nas's ten-track masterpiece, Illmatic, is still one of the most important rap albums of all time. Here's how it changed hip-hop.
The 50 Most Stylish Rappers of All Time
After nearly 40 years of hip-hop, the style of rappers has upped exponentially. Here's a look at the most stylish rappers of all time.
Interview: Rakim Talks About The Making of "Follow The Leader"
On the 25th anniversary of his landmark album, the God MC looks back.
25 Forgotten Hip-Hop Beefs
Under-the-radar rap feuds that nobody really remembers.
Which Artist Had the Best Run at Def Jam?
Comparing some of music's best, based on their time spent at the label.
Cover Story Uncut: Nas "Return of The Don"
Nasty Nas is still a rebel to America. Rob Marriott bears witness.
Interview: No I.D. Speaks On Producing For Nas’ “Life Is Good”
The renowned hip-hop producer and Def Jam exec talks about working with Nas on his upcoming album.
Interview: Salaam Remi Speaks On Producing For Nas' “Life Is Good”
One of Nas' go-to producers talks about making "The Don" and shares the secrets of their creative chemistry.
Nas: Return of the Don (2012 Cover Story)
Nasty Nas is still a rebel to America-even at age 38. Divorce, fatherhood, financial drama, rap wars-he's been through it all. And he hasn't sounded this fresh since Illmatic.
Check Out My Melody: A Day In The Life of A$AP Rocky
From the radio to the video to the studio, Complex rolls with A$AP Rocky, A$AP Yams, and the whole A$AP Mob as they step through the portal to rap stardom.
End of Discussion: Why 2Pac’s “The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory” Is Better Than “All Eyez On Me”
Rob Marriott, the man who wrote 2Pac's first cover story and conducted one of his last interviews, weighs in on two hip-hop classics, and settles a long-running dispute (just barely).