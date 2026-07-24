Featured
Here's what Rick Ross, Zendaya, Bootymath and more were bumping this year.Lauren Nostro
Song of the Summer, 2015.Justin Charity
Meet the white girl from Oakland who has the Internet going nuts over her song "Gucci Gucci."Insanul Ahmed
A weekend at splash! showed the global strength of hip-hop, bringing together the next gen of German rap talent, standout UK performances, and influential voices from American rap—with Sprite creating one of the event’s most memorable cultural spaces.Jack Lynch