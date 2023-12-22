The Best NBA Tunnel Outfits of the Season (So Far)

From Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to LeBron James, plenty of NBA superstars have been showing off their excellent personal style this season. Here are 10 of the best tunnel outfits, so far.

Dec 22, 2023
Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry

BY Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry

Brand Publisher

Getty Images

It’s been said many times before, but the NBA pregame tunnel has become almost like a nightly runway show. It’s a place for players to showcase their taste and personality beyond the court. And all of the attention that the tunnel gets these days means that almost every player is trying to make their mark. Unfortunately, not all of them are successful (we aren’t here to be too negative, but a lot of the outfits are pretty bad).


It certainly isn’t all bad. There are plenty of well-dressed players in the NBA bringing some amazing style to the table each and every night. We all know about guys like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jordan Clarkson, but don’t sleep on the excellent wardrobe choices of Jerami Grant or Justin Holiday.


Take a look at our 10 favorite NBA pregame tunnel looks of the 2023-24 season, so far, below. 

Getty Images

It’s been said many times before, but the NBA pregame tunnel has become almost like a nightly runway show. It’s a place for players to showcase their taste and personality beyond the court. And all of the attention that the tunnel gets these days means that almost every player is trying to make their mark. Unfortunately, not all of them are successful (we aren’t here to be too negative, but a lot of the outfits are pretty bad).


It certainly isn’t all bad. There are plenty of well-dressed players in the NBA bringing some amazing style to the table each and every night. We all know about guys like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jordan Clarkson, but don’t sleep on the excellent wardrobe choices of Jerami Grant or Justin Holiday.


Take a look at our 10 favorite NBA pregame tunnel looks of the 2023-24 season, so far, below. 

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

David Sherman / NBAE via Getty Images

Since coming into the league in 2019, Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been one of the most consistent players in the pregame tunnel every night. This particular outfit is no different and doesn’t rely on a statement piece to stand out. It’s the way he decided to style it that makes it memorable. He layered three primary-colored zip-up hoodies from up-and-coming Utah label Akimbo Club (he was in Minnesota so I guess he was trying his best to keep warm). He paired it with some cargo shorts (so… maybe he wasn’t so warm after all?), thick white socks, and a classic pair of Prada America’s Cups in yellow. This one is proof that you don’t always need a loud print or a luxury logo to get everyone's attention. Sometimes you just need to think a bit outside the box.

Jerami Grant

Cameron Browne / NBAE via Getty Images

Jerami Grant has quietly been one of the most stylish players in the Association for a few years now. That’s because Grant isn’t just tossing on trendy designer pieces covered in monogram prints or hyped-up streetwear collabs every night. Case and point, this outfit. He paired a black Margiela sweater with black balloon pants from Comme des Garçons. He finished it off with one of the best sneaker collaborations of 2023, the “Leopard” Wales Bonner x Adidas Sambas, the perfect accent to the otherwise toned-down color palette.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Zach Beeker / NBAE via Getty Images

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made it onto this list. Here, he levels up the classic Canadian tuxedo with a stonewashed denim Carhartt Active Jacket and baggy jeans to match. A baby blue football jersey peaks through his unzipped jacket. But the real star of this outfit is the footwear. SGA dug up the “Net” Nike Air Yeezy 1s. The sneakers are 14 years old and still look as good as new. We just wish this one made it to his Instagram to see the caption he would have cooked up (if you know, you know).

Jordan Clarkson

Melissa Majchrzak / NBAE via Getty Images

Jordan Clarkson is one of the best-dressed NBA players of all time. There are plenty of choices from this season that could have made this list, but this classic preppy look happens to be our personal favorite. He perfectly styled a pair of pleated checkerboard trousers and a cream knit cardigan (this piece is still on our wishlist) from the Lacoste x le FLEUR collaboration. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Clarkson rep one of Tyler, the Creator’s brands. He was the face of Golf Wang’s basketball-themed “Championship” collection back in 2022.

PJ Tucker

Adam Pantozzi / NBAE via Getty Images

PJ Tucker is another NBA veteran who has been able to make a name for himself beyond the basketball court, thanks to his stellar style and sneaker collection. While he usually experiments a lot with bright colors and eye-catching patterns, this calm look is actually the one that we felt stood out the most. The red wool cashmere polo from Bottega Veneta. The knit pants from Marni. Some crispy Air Force 1s on foot. And a green Goyard bag in hand for the perfect bit of contrast. Too clean. Too cozy.

LeBron James

Garrett Ellwood / NBAE via Getty Images

To kick off the 2023-24 NBA regular season, LeBron James made a huge splash. He pulled up to the Lakers home arena in a full look from Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024, the debut collection from Pharrell Williams. The green Speedy bag, one of the hero items from the collection, is the clear standout piece here. He paired it with a button-up covered in Pharrell’s “Damoflage” print, black pants, and a pair of lug-soled derbies. An even bigger flex, LeBron revealed that he was the newest star of the Louis Vuitton SS24 campaign when he got to his locker.

Devin Booker

Kate Frese / NBAE via Getty Images

Devin Booker certainly isn’t the flashiest dresser. He’s become known as one of the NBA’s most stylish players for his clean and simplistic approach. This outfit is exactly that. He layered a tan long sleeve shirt with an oversized white T-shirt over top. He paired it with some straight-legged black pants, loafers, and a beanie. The diamond necklace adds a flashy touch. What ride do you think he pulled up in?

Justin Holiday

Garrett Ellwood / NBAE via Getty Images

Justin Holiday might not be a household name, but anyone into fashion should pay attention to his pregame looks. On this particular night, he kept things classic with a white button-up, thin black tie, cropped blue jeans, and Doc Martens 1461s. The calm pieces allowed his striped orange and purple mohair cardigan to stand out. Take heed of Holiday’s approach here. When you want to wear a loud and colorful piece, tone down the rest of the outfit. It will be much more effective than wearing a bunch of wild patterns and colors all at the same time. We would also be remiss not to give a quick shoutout to his stylist.

Gary Harris

Brian Babineau / NBAE via Getty Images

This fit from Gary Harris is full of statement pieces. But the final product still works. Many people will immediately point to the Chrome Hearts bag covered in colorful cross patches as the star of this ensemble. We actually think it’s this amazing varsity jacket from Saint Michael that riffs on the iconic Philadelphia Eagles jacket worn by Princess Diana in the ‘90s. This one is almost too all over the place, but he’s able to pull it off. Wearing multiple eye-catching pieces from trendy brands isn’t always an automatic dud. Harris proves that here. 

James Harden

Kenny Giarla / NBAE via Getty Images

Wearing the same brand head to toe is usually something we only want to see on a runway. But James Harden was able to pull off this full Louis Vuitton fit. The pieces came from the Fall/Winter 2023 collection guest designed by KidSuper founder Colm Dillane. As amazing as the matching shearling puffer jacket and Keepall are, we can’t stop staring at the sparkling monogram jeans (for just $17,700, you can get your own made to order). Unfortunately, this fit wasn’t crazy enough to result in stellar play from the former MVP on this particular night. He only finished with 12 points in a losing effort.

Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderLebron JamesNBA StyleJordan ClarksonJames HardenJerami GrantPJ TuckerDevin Booker

Latest in Style