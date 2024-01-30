How to Style Leather Jackets Like Your Favorite Celebs

A solid leather jacket will never go out of style. It looks as good on ASAP Rocky today as it did on James Dean back in the ‘60s.
As great as the right leather jacket can be, not everyone may think they can pull off. We get it. Your fleece zip-up is too cozy. Your North Face puffer is too warm. Maybe tossing on a leather number feels like you’re trying too hard. But trust us, it’s a worthwhile investment.
Like we said, leather jackets were never dead, but they certainly do seem to be having a bit of a moment lately. Maybe you’re in the market for one. Whether you prefer a classic black moto jacket or wearable art from veterans like Jeff Hamilton and Pelle Pelle, you may be looking for some styling pointers. Take some cues from these celebrities and you’ll be more than happy with your latest outwear purchase.