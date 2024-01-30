How to Style Leather Jackets Like Your Favorite Celebs

Trying to decide how to pull off your new leather jacket? Take some styling advice from ASAP Rocky, Drake, Cardi B, and more.

Jan 30, 2024
A solid leather jacket will never go out of style. It looks as good on ASAP Rocky today as it did on James Dean back in the ‘60s. 

As great as the right leather jacket can be, not everyone may think they can pull off. We get it. Your fleece zip-up is too cozy. Your North Face puffer is too warm. Maybe tossing on a leather number feels like you’re trying too hard. But trust us, it’s a worthwhile investment. 

Like we said, leather jackets were never dead, but they certainly do seem to be having a bit of a moment lately. Maybe you’re in the market for one. Whether you prefer a classic black moto jacket or wearable art from veterans like Jeff Hamilton and Pelle Pelle, you may be looking for some styling pointers. Take some cues from these celebrities and you’ll be more than happy with your latest outwear purchase. 

ASAP Rocky

Drake

Styling Tip: Grab something vintage

Not all of us want to pay the price for a high-quality leather jacket fresh off the rack. As Drake proves here with this vintage Avirex, you shouldn’t hesitate to do some digging and buy something from decades past. Not only will you most likely be wearing something you can guarantee nobody else will have, you won’t have to go through that uncomfortable process of breaking in a stiff new leather jacket. Plus, as is the case with many articles of clothing, the vintage stuff is just better. They don’t make a lot of stuff like they used to. Depending on what exactly you’re looking for and how rare it is, you still could be paying a premium. Look hard enough and there are deals to be had.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Styling Tip: A leather jacket doesn’t have to be loud

Many people assume that a leather jacket is a piece that draws attention. But if you want to just grab a black leather jacket, it can easily become your everyday outerwear if you want it to. This recent fit worn by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a perfect example. He paired a distressed leather Coach jacket with a white T-shirt, olive green pants, and some black and white Nike Dunk Highs. We know you probably have similar items in your closet right now. This fit is clean and simple. See? Don’t try too hard. Sometimes the most obvious choices look the best.

Jordan Clarkson

Styling Tip: Sports fan? Nothing beats an authentic Jeff Hamilton

Jordan Clarkson is one of the best-dressed players in the NBA. Of course, he has a few amazing leather jackets hanging in his closet. One of them is this all-over NHL logo style from the legendary Jeff Hamilton. If you’re looking for a jacket to rep your favorite team, nothing beats a leather jacket from Hamilton. There’s a reason the NBA has relied on him for so many monumental moments over the years. Wearing an authentic Jeff Hamilton won’t make you an NBA champion, but it will make you look like one. That counts for something.  

Dipset

Cardi B

Joe Freshgoods

Styling Tip: The right leather can add the perfect pop of color

When you think of leather jackets, you probably think of a classic black style. Yes, those will be the most versatile and live in your closet for potentially your whole life. But maybe you already have one of those and are looking for something off the beaten path. Don’t hesitate to grab a colorful leather to add a pop of color to your outfits. This recent fit worn by Joe Freshgoods in Paris is a perfect example. He accentuates his all-black ensemble with a baby blue Avirex jacket. Even better, it’s one he made. If you have the chance to wear your own designs like him, consider it a bonus. Brands like Avirex and Schott make leathers in a ton of bright colors. They aren’t as uncommon as you may think.

