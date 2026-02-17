Pop Culture

Jonathan Majors Reacts to Viral NLE Choppa 'Read It Again' Moment: 'I'm Not Worried About Him'

The entertainers had a tense moment while discussing the Bible on Kirk Franklin's 'Den of Kings' last year.

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Jonathan Majors attends the grand opening of The PM Lounge, Fresno brings Hollywood glamour to The Central Valley on November 13, 2025 in Fresno, California. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: NLE Choppa attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for The PM Lounge Fresno Grand Opening/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jonathan Majors has dismissed talk of a beef with NLE Choppa in the aftermath of a disagreement over the Bible last year.

The entertainers were guests on an October 2025 episode of Kirk Franklin’s Den of Kings podcast, where the “KO” rapper and the actor differed over the relative merits of the persons of the Trinity. Majors told NLE to “read [the Bible] again,” among other tense moments between them from the episode.

NLE would later allege that Majors was hostile towards him after the rapper previously hit on his wife, actress Meagan Good.

The Magazine Dreams star revisited meeting NLE on a new episode of BET’s For the Fellas, where he said that being on the podcast was “just work” for him. Around the 27-minute mark below, Majors also said that he contacted Franklin and suggested that they reunite for a follow-up episode.

“[I told Franklin] we should do this again. Just pick up where we left off. That’s before I found out that [NLE] thought I had hostility towards him behind my wife,” Majors continued, adding that he didn’t know what NLE had said about him.

“[The only reason] I know what he said about my wife is because my wife told me,” Majors explained. “‘Hey baby, you should know.’ I go, ‘All right, cool.’ I married her. I'm not worried about him in that regard."

The actor added that while he has “no comment” for NLE, he wishes the artist “peace of mind” and “curiosity.”

“I wish that for most people. Get a bit more curious, and don't think you know everything, because I know I don't know everything.” Majors said, adding, “If you want to be viral, trust me, I can make you viral.”

During an interview with TMZ last October, NLE said he has “respect” for The Majors’ marriage but felt that the actor’s references to his wife during the podcast were “forced and unnatural.”

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