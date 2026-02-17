Jonathan Majors Reacts to Viral NLE Choppa 'Read It Again' Moment: 'I'm Not Worried About Him'

Jonathan Majors has dismissed talk of a beef with NLE Choppa in the aftermath of a disagreement over the Bible last year.

The entertainers were guests on an October 2025 episode of Kirk Franklin’s Den of Kings podcast, where the “KO” rapper and the actor differed over the relative merits of the persons of the Trinity. Majors told NLE to “read [the Bible] again,” among other tense moments between them from the episode.

NLE would later allege that Majors was hostile towards him after the rapper previously hit on his wife, actress Meagan Good.

The Magazine Dreams star revisited meeting NLE on a new episode of BET’s For the Fellas, where he said that being on the podcast was “just work” for him. Around the 27-minute mark below, Majors also said that he contacted Franklin and suggested that they reunite for a follow-up episode.