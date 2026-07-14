Meagan Good Calls Divorce From DeVon Franklin the 'Biggest Blessing'

Around the 37-minute mark of the video below, Good called her divorce from Franklin "the biggest blessing for both of us,” along with being a benefit to Franklin’s second wife and Good’s new husband.

Appearing on the Monday (July 13) episode of The Innermission Podcast, hosted by actress Danielle Brooks , Good discussed the end of her nearly decade-long marriage to the motivational speaker and producer. The couple married in 2012 and wrote 2017 devotional book The Wait, based on their months-long celibacy before marriage. In 2025, Good married actress Jonathan Majors . That same year, Franklin married fitness influencer Maria Castillo.

“At the time I was so mad at God and I was so confused. And I was like, ‘Well, Lord, you told me to marry this person and you knew that my worst fear was to get a divorce [after] 10 years just like my mom and dad did,’” Good explained.

“And then when it did ultimately happen, I was just like, ‘Lord, I just don't trust you anymore.’ I was like, ‘You bamboozled me,’” Good continued. “I felt lied to. And and it took me that full like just like year of just like constant therapy, constantly crying it out.”

Good added that she refrained from drinking throughout the healing process and came to accept that the relationship was meant to be temporary.

“Everything that I needed to get from that, I got from that. Everything I needed to give to that, I gave to that,” she said. “And we're both better because of it. I think I know I'm a better wife because of that experience.”

Good and Franklin married less than a year after meeting on the set of the 2011 film Jumping the Broom. Franklin filed for divorce in December 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. In a 2021 Instagram post announcing their divorce, Good and Franklin described the split as "the next best chapter in the evolution of our love."