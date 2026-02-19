Jonathan Majors Breaks Down in Tears Describing How Meagan Good 'Helped Rebuild' Him

Jonathan Majors is getting candid about the role Meagan Good played during one of the most difficult stretches of his life. Appearing on the season premiere of BET’s For The Fellas, Majors didn’t just praise his wife—he broke down in tears while explaining how deeply she showed up for him behind the scenes.

“Meagan, that’s my everything,” he said early in the conversation, before detailing what that support actually looked like day-to-day. According to Majors, it wasn’t grand gestures—it was consistency, accountability, and honesty. “She just loves me… she looks after me, she respects me,” he explained. But he made it clear that love didn’t mean blind support. “She checks me,” he added, emphasizing that being held accountable was part of that care. Majors described moments where Good stepped in and helped him reframe everything happening around him. “She got under the hood,” he said, explaining how she helped him separate reality from public noise. When outside voices questioned him, he says Good would ground him: “There’s nothing wrong with that… maybe look at this instead.”

That process, he admitted, became transformative. “She helped rebuild me,” Majors said. “She constantly helps rebuild me.” The weight of that support became even clearer as he opened up about how dark things got internally. He described walking into rooms unsure of how he’d be received, second-guessing his place in the industry, and assuming the worst before anything even happened. “I always think things are about to get canceled,” he admitted. In those moments, he said Good became his anchor—reminding him who he was when he couldn’t see it himself. “Even when I didn’t believe it… she was like, ‘You really are him,’” he said. Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good first went public with their relationship in May 2023, when Majors was facing serious legal issues. Later that year, he was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment and sentenced to complete a domestic violence intervention program. Despite that backdrop, the two continued their relationship, eventually getting engaged in 2024 and marrying in March 2025.