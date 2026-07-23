Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors Have a Bold Plan for Africa’s Film Future

Good hopes to inspire women across the African diaspora to live their purpose unapologetically, while Majors wants their legacy to be that "the Majors’ really gave a f*ck."

They stress long-term investment over tourism, insisting African stories stay in African hands and describing their relationship as a "covenant" meant to generate peace at home, art in the world, and access for emerging talent.

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors are on the cover of Rolling Stone Africa, framing their marriage as "a love that builds" and a partnership focused on creating opportunities across the continent’s film and creative industries.

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors are turning the page on their African homecoming. Months after becoming citizens of Guinea through DNA ancestry testing, the married actors have landed on the cover of Rolling Stone Africa, using the feature to unveil a broader vision: helping cultivate Africa's next generation of filmmakers, actors, writers, and entrepreneurs. The cover package, titled "A Love That Builds," positions the couple as collaborators with a mission that stretches beyond Hollywood. Throughout the interview, Good and Majors repeatedly stress that their partnership is about both building a marriage and creating opportunities for others.

"For me, it means love that is generative," Good said. "At the end of the day, it's not really about us... it's about what we leave behind." Majors added that their relationship is "a covenant, not a feeling," explaining that they want it to "produce peace in our home, produce art in the world, produce opportunity for people who never had a hand extended to them." That philosophy echoes the promises they made during their visit to Guinea earlier this year. After accepting Guinean citizenship, the couple said they envisioned a lasting relationship with the country rather than a ceremonial visit. In the Rolling Stone Africa interview, they expand on those plans, emphasizing partnership over publicity. "Tourism is beautiful... but true investment is a commitment," Good said. Majors was equally direct, saying Africa's stories belong in African hands. "The African filmmaker is not a consultant on their own story; they are the author."