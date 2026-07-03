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Comedians and celebrities have taken to social media to share tributes to Norm MacDonald, who passed away after a nine-year battle with cancer.tara mahadevan
For the first in-studio 'Late Show' since the pandemic kicked off, Stewart joined Colbert for an extended discussion that has since drawn controversy.Trace William Cowen
The late-night television format has been formulaic and homogenous for decades. But thanks to a host of new voices, there's more opportunity than ever to find a show that speaks to—and for—you.Dria Roland
From Ellen DeGeneres to Alec Baldwin, being an amazing Oscars host takes a sense of humor, major charm, and a dash of wit. Some hosts have absolutely killed it, while others have let us down. Let’s focus on the positives and take a look at the 10 best Oscars hosts from previous years.Victoria L. Johnson