Jon Stewart

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From Ellen DeGeneres to Alec Baldwin, being an amazing Oscars host takes a sense of humor, major charm, and a dash of wit. Some hosts have absolutely killed it, while others have let us down. Let’s focus on the positives and take a look at the 10 best Oscars hosts from previous years.
Victoria L. Johnson

Latest Stories

(L-R) Kanye West, Jon Stewart and Seth Rogen.
Music

Kanye West Comeback Mocked by Jon Stewart and Seth Rogen: 'F*ck That Guy'

The two comedians took aim at Ye during a live Netflix event in Los Angeles.

Will Lavin71 days ago
'The Daily Show' promotional item next to a white candle on a reflective surface.
Pop Culture

'The Daily Show' Writer Josh Johnson is Now a New Host

Johnson first joined 'The Daily Show' as a writer in 2017 and has been an on-screen correspondent since 2024.

Alex Gonzalez361 days ago
(L-R) Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart.
Pop Culture

Jon Stewart Unsure Of 'Daily Show' Future After 'Colbert' Cancellation

"I’ve been kicked out of shittier establishments than that," he said, adding that he thinks the show will "land on our feet."

Trey Alston363 days ago
Man in a jacket posing at a Sony event with a promotional background
Pop Culture

Hasan Minhaj Jokingly Addresses Losing ‘Daily Show’ Gig: ‘Have You Ever Failed So Bad You Bring Back Jon Stewart?'

Minhaj lost the 'Daily Show' gig following a bombshell 'New Yorker' profile that called his authenticity into question.

tara mahadevan806 days ago
Pop Culture

Jon Stewart Returns as 'The Daily Show' Host Once a Week

Stewart will also serve as an executive producer on the series.

Joe Price905 days ago
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Don Lemon and Jon Stewart in a splice image
Life

Don Lemon Appears to Diss Jon Stewart on Hot Mic and Immediately Backtracks

Don Lemon appeared to diss Jon Stewart on a hot mic and then immediately backtracked his comment when he realized his comment was picked up.

Joe Price1194 days ago
jon stewart returns to tds with roy wood
Pop Culture

Jon Stewart Returns to 'The Daily Show' in Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit to Offer Guest Host Roy Wood Jr. Some Guidance

'The Daily Show' already had a layup on Tuesday with Trump’s arraignment, but guest host Roy Wood Jr. still came with a Jon Stewart-shaped ace up his sleeve.

Zach Dionne1200 days ago
Midnight Miracle trailer screenshot is pictured
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle, Yasiin Bey, and Talib Kweli Launch ‘The Midnight Miracle’ Season 2

The Luminary-backed podcast series has received acclaim since its initial launch. The latest episode, available now, marks the kickoff of a new season.

Trace William Cowen1305 days ago
Jon Stewart on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Pop Culture

Jon Stewart Defends Dave Chappelle’s ‘SNL’ Monologue Following Anti-Defamation League Criticism

Jon Stewart is defending Dave Chappelle’s recent ‘SNL’ monologue, which the the Anti-Defamation League criticized for normalizing anti-Semitism.

Brad Callas1339 days ago
Chris Rock is seen holding an iPhone
Pop Culture

Watch Chris Rock, Larry David, Halle Berry, and More Read Mean Tweets on ‘Kimmel’

Nice tweets have absolutely no place in this ongoing series from Jimmy Kimmel, the latest edition of which opens with Brian Cox of 'Succession.'

Trace William Cowen1373 days ago
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Screenshot from Jon Stewart's speech after the PACT Act falls in the Senate.
Life

Jon Stewart Slams Republicans for Voting Against Bill Aimed at Helping Veterans Who Were Exposed to Burn Pits

Jon Stewart called out specific Republican senators for voting against the PACT Act after the legislation received overwhelming bipartisan support.

Jose Martinez1450 days ago
Jon Stewart speaks on stage during the opening ceremony of the 2019 Warrior Games \
Pop Culture

Jon Stewart Addresses Suggestion He Should Run for President in 2024

Jon Stewart took to Twitter on Saturday to shut down the idea of a presidential run after Politico published an op-ed in calling on him to campaign in 2024.

Brad Callas1468 days ago
Chappelle attends Dior Homme Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle's Rep Addresses Speculation That Jamie Foxx and Busta Rhymes Helped Beat Up Attacker

People speculated Foxx, Busta, and comedian Jon Stewart where involved in the altercation, as Chappelle gave them a shout-out following the on-stage incident.

Joshua Espinoza1534 days ago
Dave Chappelle is seen outside Dior during Paris Fashion Week
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Jokes About Hollywood Bowl Attack Following Incident, Says 'I Felt Good My Friends Broke His Arm'

After Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl this week, the comedian joked about the incident at the after-party.

Joe Price1534 days ago
Jon Stewart speaking on the recent controversy surrounding Joe Rogan's COVID-19 comments
Pop Culture

Jon Stewart Defends Joe Rogan Amid COVID-19 Misinformation Controversy

As Rogan deals with pushback in regards to how he's handled COVID-19 information on his podcast, Jon Stewart said it wasn't fair to criticize him so harshly.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1617 days ago
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The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Jon Stewart
Pop Culture

Jon Stewart Set to Be Honored With 2022 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

The former 'Daily Show' host will be presented with award this April at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. The ceremony will be the first since 2019.

Joshua Espinoza1640 days ago
Jon Stewart speaks into a microphone
Pop Culture

Jon Stewart Calls Out J.K. Rowling Over Antisemitic Tropes in ‘Harry Potter’ Series (UPDATE)

The former 'Daily Show' host and current Apple TV+ personality broached the controversial topic during a recent episode of his 'The Problem' podcast.

Trace William Cowen1655 days ago
Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart pose for photo together during Dave Chappelle's Block Party.
Pop Culture

Jon Stewart Says Dave Chappelle’s Intentions Are ‘Never Hurtful’ Amid Netflix Controversy

Jon Stewart spoke with TMZ about the type of person he knows Dave Chappelle to be after being asked about the controversy stemming from his Netflix special.

Jose Martinez1730 days ago

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