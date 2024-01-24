Jon Stewart Returns as 'The Daily Show' Host Once a Week

Following a year with no new permanent host, The Daily Show brings back Jon Stewart to the satirical news show for its Monday episodes.

Comedy Central has yet to find a permanent replacement for former host Trevor Noah, who replaced Stewart in 2015 and left at the end of 2022. Stewart will serve as a host once a week throughout the 2024 election cycle. The comedian, who started as the host of The Daily Show in 1999, will also be an executive producer on the show through 2025. Other correspondents on the show will host for the other three weekly episodes Tuesday through Thursday.