Jon Stewart Returns as 'The Daily Show' Host Once a Week

Following a year with no new permanent host, The Daily Show brings back Jon Stewart to the satirical news show for its Monday episodes.
Comedy Central has yet to find a permanent replacement for former host Trevor Noah, who replaced Stewart in 2015 and left at the end of 2022. Stewart will serve as a host once a week throughout the 2024 election cycle. The comedian, who started as the host of The Daily Show in 1999, will also be an executive producer on the show through 2025. Other correspondents on the show will host for the other three weekly episodes Tuesday through Thursday.
“Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season," said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios. "In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit."
In his own bizarre statement, Stewart announced the news writing, "Friends. After much reflection I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility. Excited for the future! 5’7” ish 165 14.8 second 40 #Blessed #NILBABY #TDSnation #LFGM."
Stewart's welcome return to The Daily Show follows a 2023 season that featured many guest hosts, including Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Hasan Minhaj, Al Franken, Charlamagne tha God, Desus Nice, and Kal Penn.
Stewart took his talents to Apple TV+ in 2021 for The Problem with Jon Stewart, however, the show got unceremoniously canceled in 2023 after two seasons due to creative differences between him and Apple. The New York Times reported that the differences stemmed from potential topics for its third season, specifically China and artificial intelligence. One of the people familiar with the situation added that Apple was likely to have further disagreements with Stewart and his writing staff as the 2024 election season approached.
Will The Daily Show ever hire a new permanent host? Former correspondant Roy Wood Jr. hopes so. Until then, catch Stewart every Monday.