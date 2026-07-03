Jon Favreau

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HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Grogu character is seen during the Premiere of Disney's "Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu" at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 14, 2026 in Hollywood,
Pop Culture

Fortnite's New Mandalorian Island Lets You Catch Part of the Film Before It Hits Theaters

Epic Games, Disney, and Lucasfilm built a playable Nevarro where up to 16 players can catch the first 10 minutes of 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' starting on Tuesday.

Trey Alston59 days ago
Pop Culture

New 'Star Wars' Movie ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ Coming From Jon Favreau

The project marks the first 'Star Wars' film to go into production since 2019’s 'The Rise of Skywalker.'

Brad Callas920 days ago
Merged photo of Lizzo and Jack Black.
Pop Culture

Lizzo and Jack Black Make Surprise Appearance Together on ‘The Mandalorian' (UPDATE)

'The Mandalorian' fans got a surprise this week when Lizzo and Jack Black showed up. 'Back to the Future' icon Christopher Lloyd also made an appearance.

Jose Martinez1199 days ago
The Mandalorian premiere event with Pedro and Jon
Pop Culture

‘The Mandalorian’ Creator Jon Favreau on How Long Fans Can Expect Series to Continue

Favreau's latest comments arrive shortly after he confirmed he had already written Season 4. Meanwhile, Season 3 is currently in the middle of its run.

Trace William Cowen1214 days ago
Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau attend 'The Forge' experience inspired by the Star Wars series The Mandalorian.
Pop Culture

Jon Favreau Reveals He Wrote 'The Mandalorian' Season 4 Already: 'We Have to Know Where We're Going'

As the Season 3 premiere of 'The Mandalorian' draws near, Jon Favreau reveals in an interview that the scripts for the fourth season are done, and explains why.

Jose Martinez1241 days ago
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Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau attend 'Iron Man' premiere.
Pop Culture

'Iron Man' Is the First MCU Movie Inducted Into National Film Registry

'Hairspray,' 'The Little Mermaid,' and 'When Harry Met Sally' were among the 25 movies selected for preservation by the National Film Registry.

Jose Martinez1311 days ago
Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau attend as the Gene Siskel Film Center honors Jon Favreau
Pop Culture

Jon Favreau Tried to Stop the Russo Brothers From Killing Off Tony Stark

The Russo Brothers have revealed that 'Iron Man' director Jon Favreau personally called them in an attempt to stop them from killing off Tony Stark.

Joe Price1449 days ago
Spider Man no way home still from movie.
Pop Culture

Watch the Official Trailer for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

The official trailer for Marvel's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has finally arrived and features new exciting reveals as the movie prepares to release on Dec. 17.

Jordan Rose1704 days ago
A still from 'The Book of Boba Fett.'
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for Disney’s 'Mandalorian' Spin-Off ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

Starring in the latest ‘Star Wars’ universe expander on Disney+, first teased in an end credits sequence, are Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen.

Trace William Cowen1720 days ago
spider-no-way-home-trailer-first
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Sony has shared the highly-anticipated trailer for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' The movie, which was directed by Jon Watts, is scheduled to drop in December.

Abel Shifferaw1789 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for 'The Mandalorian' Season 2

A new trailer for the rapidly approaching second season of 'The Mandalorian' dropped during Monday Night Football. You can check it out here.

Gavin Evans2097 days ago
jon favreau
Pop Culture

Jon Favreau Is Open to a 'Mandalorian' Movie, Plans to Film Season 3 This Year

Season 2 of 'the Mandalorian' isn't even out just yet, but series creator and showrunner Jon Favreau has indicated he has big plans for the 'Star Wars' series.

Joe Price2101 days ago
Sign for 'The Mandalorian'
Pop Culture

Disney Plus Is Reportedly Already Working on Season 3 of 'The Mandalorian’

Several months before Season 2 is even set to debut, Disney+ is already working on Season 3 of 'The Mandalorian.'

Gavin Evans2278 days ago
Taika Waititi attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards.
Pop Culture

Taika Waititi Is Being Pursued to Develop a New 'Star Wars' Movie

In wake of his successful turn directing the season finale of "The Mandalorian," Taika Waititi is in high demand for Disney.

Jose Martinez2374 days ago
This is a picture of Favreau.
Pop Culture

Jon Favreau Explains Why Fans Can't Get Enough of Baby Yoda

Baby Yoda continues to be one of the most popular characters of 2019, and 'The Mandalorian' executive producer Jon Favreau thinks he knows why.

Philip Lewis2416 days ago
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Pop Culture

New 'Mandalorian' Meme Has Baby Yoda Listening to Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, and More Rap Favorites

Perhaps Season 2 should just be entirely comprised of Baby Yoda memes.

Trace William Cowen2419 days ago
jf
Pop Culture

'Iron Man' Director Jon Favreau Speaks on Scorsese and Coppola's Marvel Movies Criticism

Favreau kept it measured when giving his take on the ongoing Marvel cinematic debate.

Trace William Cowen2460 days ago

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