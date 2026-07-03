Jonathan Majors on ‘Magazine Dreams,’ Marvel, and What's Next: "There’s No Playbook for Redemption"
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We caught up with Jonathan Majors to talk about ‘Magazine Dreams,’ his relationship with Marvel post-firing, his marriage to Meagan Good, and more.Jacob Kramer
Fans are convinced the actor will reprise his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Speculation began after he posted a photo with Marvel boss Kevin Feige.Joshua Espinoza
Disney's D23 Expo brought with it more news and updates for Marvel Studios' future movies and tv. Here's a deep dive.William Goodman
The deal that brought Spider-Man to the MCU may be over. Here's how it came together and why it fell apart.William Goodman