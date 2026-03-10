Johnny Knoxville Explains Why He Turned Down ‘SNL’ Offer in Favor of Pursuing ‘Jackass' 

Johnny Knoxville revealed the pivotal moment he turned down a guaranteed spot on Saturday Night Live to gamble on a risky MTV pilot with his friends.

In a conversation with Conan O'Brien, Knoxville explained how the choice came at a time of extreme personal pressure for him. After moving to Los Angeles to become an actor and spending years waiting tables, he learned his girlfriend was pregnant.

"I have to do something quick because... that's the most frightened I've ever been," Knoxville recalled, noting that his transition into "participatory journalism," testing self-defense equipment on himself, was born out of a desperate need to support his daughter.

While filming these stunts for Big Brother magazine, Knoxville caught the attention of SNL creator Lorne Michaels. The two met at the legendary Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where Michaels offered Knoxville a five-minute weekly segment to air his videos.

Despite having "no gigs" prior to the offer, Knoxville found himself at a crossroads.