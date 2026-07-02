Jackass's 25 Most Painfully Funny Moments

Over the course of three (short) television seasons, countless spinoffs, and six feature films (if you include 2013’s Bad Grandpa, more if you include the extended versions), Jackass co-creators Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine, and Spike Jonze—and stars Steve-O, Bam Margera, Ehren McGhehey, the late Ryan Dunn, and Wee Man—have certainly lived up to their collective title. For over 25 years, fans of the famed pranksters have watched as they’ve inflicted pain on themselves (and each other) and caught the real-life reactions of everyday citizens who’ve been unwittingly dragged into their madness.

With the final Jackass film—Jackass: Best and Last—it made sense to remember one of the last relics of a forgone era, where, to fight the boredom of some days, you’d link with your friends to ride down hills in shopping carts, or run with bulls, or all other assorted versions of potentially maiming oneself. In a celebration of all things Jackass, these are the greatest moments in the history of Jackass (that don’t include Best and Last). These are Jackass' 25 Most Painfully Funny Moments.