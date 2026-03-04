Pop Culture

Johnny Knoxville Names Favorite Playboi Carti Song in Resurfaced Video: 'He Sings One About Cocaine'

The 'Jackass' franchise star is partial to a particular track off Carti's 2025 album 'MUSIC.'

Johnny Knoxville in a red shirt and sunglasses next to Playboi Carti in a black beanie and bandana covering their face, making a hand gesture.
Images via Getty/Sara Jaye/Complex & Getty/Paras Griffin

Johnny Knoxville is a man of taste.

In recent days, you may have seen a clip of Knoxville, who’s set to bring the Jackass franchise back to theaters one last time later this year, revealing his favorite Playboi Carti track. The clip in question, though presented without context in recent X posts, actually dates back to the 2025 edition of ComplexCon. It was originally shared by Crisis Magazine in October of that year.

“My kids wanted to go, so I took ‘em,” Knoxville said when asked about checking out a then-recent Carti show for himself. “I looked like the old guy, and I’m the only one who wore a primary color.”

Naturally, this led to Knoxville being asked about his personal top 3 from Carti’s catalog. Ultimately, he landed on the Ashanti-sampling MUSIC highlight “Cocaine Nose” as his top pick.

“Oh, I think he sings one about cocaine I think I like, right?” Knoxville said at first, prompting the interviewer to chime in with a “Cocaine Nose” mention.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah. ‘Cocaine Nose,’” Knoxville responded.

In June, a fifth Jackass film, expected to feature both old and new footage, is set to hit theaters. It follows 2022’s Jackass Forever, which featured mgk and Tyler, The Creator among its roster of celebrity guests.

Carti, meanwhile, is among the confirmed headliners for the Rolling Loud festival in Orlando in May. He’ll be joined by YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Don Toliver, Chief Keef, Destroy Lonely, Sexyy Red, EsDeeKid, and more.

Related Stories

Johnny Knoxville wearing sunglasses and an argyle sweater vest, pointing with both hands outdoors.
Pop Culture

'Jackass' Star Johnny Knoxville Emotionally Concedes He 'Can't Mess Around With Bulls Anymore'

Knoxville and company will return to theaters this year for what's expected to be the final 'Jackass' film.

Trace William Cowen205 days ago
carti
Style

Playboi Carti's Inverted Cross-Featuring 'Whole Lotta Red' Merch Has People Connecting It to Satanism

Carti complemented his 'Whole Lotta Red' cover and release date announcement with a collection of new merch, much of which features inverted crosses.

Trace William Cowen2096 days ago
Playboi Carti in a dark jacket is crouched on the roof of a car at night, with city lights and buildings in the background.
Music

Playboi Carti Says He 'Went Tom Cruise' for "FOMDJ" Truck Stunt: 'Dis Sh*t Real'

We need Tom Cruise in a Carti video immediately.

Trace William Cowen541 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
3
MusicDrake Announces Return of ‘FOMO’ Short Film to YouTube
4
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
5
MusicLupe Fiasco Pays Tribute to Sway DaSafo: 'One of the Best MCs I've Ever Heard'
6
StyleDrake's 'FOMO' Short Film: All of the Insane Clothing, Cars, and Jewelry

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App