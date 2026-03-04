Johnny Knoxville Names Favorite Playboi Carti Song in Resurfaced Video: 'He Sings One About Cocaine'

Johnny Knoxville is a man of taste. In recent days, you may have seen a clip of Knoxville, who’s set to bring the Jackass franchise back to theaters one last time later this year, revealing his favorite Playboi Carti track. The clip in question, though presented without context in recent X posts, actually dates back to the 2025 edition of ComplexCon. It was originally shared by Crisis Magazine in October of that year.

“My kids wanted to go, so I took ‘em,” Knoxville said when asked about checking out a then-recent Carti show for himself. “I looked like the old guy, and I’m the only one who wore a primary color.”

Naturally, this led to Knoxville being asked about his personal top 3 from Carti’s catalog. Ultimately, he landed on the Ashanti-sampling MUSIC highlight “Cocaine Nose” as his top pick. “Oh, I think he sings one about cocaine I think I like, right?” Knoxville said at first, prompting the interviewer to chime in with a “Cocaine Nose” mention. “Yeah, yeah, yeah. ‘Cocaine Nose,’” Knoxville responded.