Joe La Puma

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DJ Khaled and Fat Joe perform on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Music

Fat Joe Said He 'Felt Like a Crackhead' When DJ Khaled Told Him He Got $5 Million for a Colgate Ad

Khaled told Fat Joe he made $5 million from a Colgate commercial he shot in his own bathroom.

Joe Price169 days ago
Fat Joe, Jay-Z, 50 Cent
Music

Fat Joe Says Jay-Z and 50 Cent Beef Cost Him Jordan and Reebok Sneaker Deals

Joe was beefing with both rappers around 2004 and 2005.

tara mahadevan312 days ago
A woman in a black outfit poses energetically in a sneaker store, surrounded by various colorful Adidas sneakers displayed on shelves.
Sneakers

Quenlin Blackwell Brings Birkin Bag Energy to Complex's Sneaker Shopping

The internet’s it-girl discusses her journey from Texas outlet malls to luxury sneaker shopping, all while testing shoes with her Birkin bag.

Brendan Frederick325 days ago
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A man smiling and posing with peace signs in front of a wall displaying various sneakers.
Sneakers

Saquon Barkley on Madden Glory, LeBron Loyalty, and Travis Scott Collaboration

On the latest episode of Sneaker Shopping, the Eagles Super Bowl champ and Madden 2026 cover star opens up about sneaker culture and redefining football style.

Brendan Frederick340 days ago
Tom Hardy
Pop Culture

Tom Hardy Admits to Taking Sneakers From Movie Sets: 'That's the Law'

The 'Venom' star revealed that when it comes to sneakers on set, it's: 'Anything Tommy touches, Tommy takes.'

tara mahadevan620 days ago
nba youngboy recording in utah
Music

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Gives Rare Look Into His Recording Process: 'You're the First Person I Let Sit Here'

Fresh off the release of his 'Decided 2' project, NBA YoungBoy was joined by Joe La Puma at his home in Utah.

Trace William Cowen969 days ago
nba youngboy is pictured
Music

YoungBoy Never Broke Again on Choosing to Be Part of 'Demonic' Music Industry

In a rare interview, NBA YoungBoy touched on the difference between being an artist and being a mere entertainer.

Trace William Cowen969 days ago
Music

ComplexCon 2023 Day 2 Recap: Kid Cudi Performance, T.I. Conversation, Food, and More

ComplexCon 2023 returned to Long Beach for a second day that saw panels on Sneaker of the Year, a performance from Kid Cudi, and much more.

Abel Shifferaw970 days ago
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Sneakers

Joe La Puma Gifts Nike Air Max 95s to Jimmy Fallon

On an episode of 'The Tonight Show.'

Victor Deng1008 days ago
complex
Sneakers

Here's Your Chance to Meet the Complex Sneakers Team—And Score Some Free Ice Cream

The team at Mikey Likes It has designed custom-made flavors designed to reflect the personal favorites of Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matthew Welty.

Trace William Cowen1778 days ago
Sneaker Shopping
Sneakers

Final Call: Score Off-White x Air Jordan Chicago 1s Handpicked by Joe La Puma and $15K for Streetwear

The window is closing on your chance to potentially score a pair of Off-White x Air Jordan Chicago 1s and $15,000 in cash to put toward the latest drops.

Trace William Cowen1891 days ago
Omaze
Sneakers

Exclusive: How to Score Off-White x Air Jordan Chicago 1s Handpicked by Joe La Puma and $15K to Spend on Streetwear

Not only do you have a shot at these massive prizes, but you'll also be helping the It's From the Sole non-profit, which provides footwear to those in need.

Trace William Cowen1968 days ago
Sole Origins Series Trailer
Sneakers

You Can Now Stream ‘Sole Origins’ on IMDb TV

Season 1 & 2 of Complex's captivating docu-series, Sole Origins, which tells the untold stories of iconic sneakers, is now streaming on Amazon's IMDb TV.

Brandon Constantine2067 days ago
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