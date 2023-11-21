ComplexCon 2023 Day 2 Recap: Kid Cudi Performance, T.I. Conversation, Food, and More

The second and last day of ComplexCon 2023 has wrapped. The festival, which took place in Southern California with Artistic Director CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET, saw tons of brands, activations, amazing food, performances, and more all converge at the Long Beach Convention Center.

Check out a few of the highlights from Day 2 below.

Kid Cudi closes out the show

ComplexCon 2023 headliner Kid Cudi did not disappoint. Cudi played some of his newer cuts, including an unreleased track from his upcoming Insano album, and also treated fans to some of his classics, including "Ghost."