ComplexCon 2023 Day 2 Recap: Kid Cudi Performance, T.I. Conversation, Food, and More

ComplexCon 2023 returned to Long Beach for a second day that saw panels on Sneaker of the Year, a performance from Kid Cudi, and much more.

Nov 21, 2023
The second and last day of ComplexCon 2023 has wrapped. The festival, which took place in Southern California with Artistic Director CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET, saw tons of brands, activations, amazing food, performances, and more all converge at the Long Beach Convention Center.

Check out a few of the highlights from Day 2 below.

Kid Cudi closes out the show

ComplexCon 2023 headliner Kid Cudi did not disappoint. Cudi played some of his newer cuts, including an unreleased track from his upcoming Insano album, and also treated fans to some of his classics, including "Ghost."

Sneaker of the Year panel with Joe La Puma, Lil Yachty, Jim Jones, DJ Clark Kent, and Kristen Noel Crawley

Joe La Puma, Lil Yachty, Jim Jones, DJ Clark Kent, and Kristen Noel Crawley gathered to debate Complex's choices for sneakers of the year and the panelists did not hold back on sharing their opinions.

T.I. came through for a ComplexCon(versation)

T.I. was joined by Tyler Chronicles, Erica Duchess, and his son King Harris for a conversation hosted by Complex's Jordan Rose. The panelists discussed their new movie Da 'Partments and what the process of making an independent film looks like.

Bun B's Trill Burgers at the First We Feast Lagoon

Bun B again brought his Drake-approved Trill Burger restaurant to ComplexCon's First We Feast Lagoon.

Of course, Trill Burgers wasn't the only restaurant that set up shop at ComplexCon.

If you weren't able to attend the festival but had had your eyes on copping CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET's ComplexCon merch, you can head here to purchase pieces.

The shop will only be up for a limited time.

See you in 2024.

