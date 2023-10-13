Joe La Puma Gifts Nike Air Max 95s to Jimmy Fallon

It’s been over three years since Jimmy Fallon linked up with Complex’s Joe La Puma for his own Sneaker Shopping episode, and now the duo has reunited on The Tonight Show.

Flipping the script this time around, La Puma was Fallon's guest on a segment of The Tonight Show that aired earlier this week. As expected, sneakers were the topic of conversation for the pair as they talked about La Puma’s sneaker history, Fallon's recent collab with MSCHF, and broke down some of 2023's "Sneaker of the Year" contenders. Before the segment ends, La Puma also hooks Fallon up with a fresh pair of the "Black Neon" Nike Air Max 95s.

Readers who are interested can check out the segment in its entirety above. Fans can also watch Sneaker Shopping on Mondays at 10 a.m. ET and The Tonight Show on weeknights at 11:35 ET.