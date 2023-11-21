YoungBoy Never Broke Again on Choosing to Be Part of 'Demonic' Music Industry

YoungBoy Never Broke Again says he’s willingly made himself a part of an industry that has “demonic” elements to it.

The comments arrive during a conversation NBA YoungBoy recently had at his home in Utah with Joe La Puma, creator and host of Sneaker Shopping. Starting a little over three minutes into the video above, YoungBoy spoke on the often spur-of-the-moment way in which he works. This led to a question from JLP about the importance of owning all of one’s own work, prompting an aside about the industry at large, or at least how YoungBoy views it at this point in his career.