YoungBoy Never Broke Again on Choosing to Be Part of 'Demonic' Music Industry

YoungBoy Never Broke Again says he’s willingly made himself a part of an industry that has “demonic” elements to it.
The comments arrive during a conversation NBA YoungBoy recently had at his home in Utah with Joe La Puma, creator and host of Sneaker Shopping. Starting a little over three minutes into the video above, YoungBoy spoke on the often spur-of-the-moment way in which he works. This led to a question from JLP about the importance of owning all of one’s own work, prompting an aside about the industry at large, or at least how YoungBoy views it at this point in his career.
"Yeah, because I learned it’s a demonic industry that I chose to be a part of," he said. "So it’s like, I accept it. I run with it. But don’t be a dummy at the same time. You gotta understand, they’re using me as entertainment and this shit becomes self-destruction too. 'Cause I ain’t an entertainer. You know, some shit can’t be spoke on. Why? Man, 'cause that shit, it's to be continued."
This month, YoungBoy rolled out his fourth new project of 2023, Decided 2. Providing the lone feature on the 18-track sequel to 2018's Decided mixtape is Rod Wave, who appears on the track "Better Than Ever." The two have also collaborated in the past, including on last year's "Home Ain't Home" off The Last Slimeto.