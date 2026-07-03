JFK International Airport

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Trump Says He'll Send ICE Agents To Airports If DHS Remains Unfunded
Pop Culture

11-Year-Old Boy With Autism Books Uber to JFK and Gets Caught in TSA Line

Without his parents' knowledge, the boy intended to travel to Japan.

Jaelani Turner-Williams16 days ago
Air Canada Will Suspend All Flights to JFK for the Summer Amid Rising Fuel Costs
Life

Air Canada Ditches JFK All Summer as Jet Fuel Prices Soar

What the surprise JFK exit means for summer travelers, Air Canada’s rivals, and an industry scrambling to survive sky-high jet fuel prices.

Bernadette Giacomazzo88 days ago
Life

74-Year-Old Woman Sues Jetblue for Alleged Assault That Culminated in Black Eye and Bruises

The British grandmother alleges that she was assaulted by the cabin crew in a scuffle that began over a cup of tea.

Alex Ocho901 days ago
American Airlines Bus Stolen
Life

American Airlines Bus Carjacked From JFK Airport, Police Identify Suspect While In Pursuit

An American Airlines bus at JFK Airport in New York City was hijacked and the suspect led police on a bizarre joyride throughout the city before being arrested.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1233 days ago
JFK Airport ticketing/check-in
Life

Man Arrested at JFK Airport for Trying to Smuggle 35 Birds Under His Clothing Into U.S. for Singing Competitions

A man was arrested at JFK International Airport after he tried to smuggle 35 live finches, intended to be used in singing competitions, into the U.S.

Gavin Evans1906 days ago
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tsa airport scanner
Life

TSA Plans to Roll Out New Scanners That Don't Require Taking Laptops Out of Bags

One less thing to worry about at the airport.

Kyle Shokeye2661 days ago
TSA at JFK airport
Music

Unpaid TSA Agents Play Travis Scott and Kanye West Songs Through Airport Loudspeakers

The loudspeakers at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City have been playing...unusual music.

tara mahadevan2742 days ago
ICE Police in Arizona
Life

Prisoner Escapes ICE at JFK and Gets Away in a Taxi

The man has been characterized as a "violent deportee."

tara mahadevan3033 days ago
cyclone blizzard
Life

Fights Break Out at New York's JFK Airport Amid Massive Blizzard Delays

News of fights and airplane collisions are reported as JFK airport recovers from 'bomb cyclone.'

jasmineg203113 days ago
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jfk airport
Life

Woman Busted for Smuggling 27 Pounds of Cocaine in Wheelchair at JFK

Wheelchairs full of cocaine are not welcome at your local airport.

Trace William Cowen3320 days ago
Image via Getty
Life

'F*ck White Supremacy': Complex Speaks to Muslim Ban Protesters at JFK Airport

We joined demonstrators at NYC's JFK airport as protests continued in response to Trump's Muslim ban.

ShantÃ© Cosme3455 days ago
Image via Getty
Life

Protests Erupt at JFK Following Trump's Controversial Muslim Immigration Ban

Protesters gathered outside of JFK airport are demanding the release of detained refugees after Donald Trump's controversial executive order.

Daniel Barna3457 days ago
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Sneakers

A Man Was Arrested for Smuggling Two Pounds of Cocaine in His Sneakers

A man was caught smuggling $30,000 worth of cocaine in his sneakers at JFK airport.

Riley Jones4103 days ago
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