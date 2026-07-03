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11-Year-Old Boy With Autism Books Uber to JFK and Gets Caught in TSA Line
Without his parents' knowledge, the boy intended to travel to Japan.
Air Canada Ditches JFK All Summer as Jet Fuel Prices Soar
What the surprise JFK exit means for summer travelers, Air Canada’s rivals, and an industry scrambling to survive sky-high jet fuel prices.
74-Year-Old Woman Sues Jetblue for Alleged Assault That Culminated in Black Eye and Bruises
The British grandmother alleges that she was assaulted by the cabin crew in a scuffle that began over a cup of tea.
American Airlines Bus Carjacked From JFK Airport, Police Identify Suspect While In Pursuit
An American Airlines bus at JFK Airport in New York City was hijacked and the suspect led police on a bizarre joyride throughout the city before being arrested.
Man Arrested at JFK Airport for Trying to Smuggle 35 Birds Under His Clothing Into U.S. for Singing Competitions
A man was arrested at JFK International Airport after he tried to smuggle 35 live finches, intended to be used in singing competitions, into the U.S.
Uber Copter to Offer Ride Service From Lower Manhattan to JFK Airport
The flights start at $200.
TSA Plans to Roll Out New Scanners That Don't Require Taking Laptops Out of Bags
One less thing to worry about at the airport.
Unpaid TSA Agents Play Travis Scott and Kanye West Songs Through Airport Loudspeakers
The loudspeakers at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City have been playing...unusual music.
Prisoner Escapes ICE at JFK and Gets Away in a Taxi
The man has been characterized as a "violent deportee."
Fights Break Out at New York's JFK Airport Amid Massive Blizzard Delays
News of fights and airplane collisions are reported as JFK airport recovers from 'bomb cyclone.'
Woman Busted for Smuggling 27 Pounds of Cocaine in Wheelchair at JFK
Wheelchairs full of cocaine are not welcome at your local airport.
'F*ck White Supremacy': Complex Speaks to Muslim Ban Protesters at JFK Airport
We joined demonstrators at NYC's JFK airport as protests continued in response to Trump's Muslim ban.
Protests Erupt at JFK Following Trump's Controversial Muslim Immigration Ban
Protesters gathered outside of JFK airport are demanding the release of detained refugees after Donald Trump's controversial executive order.
Man Arrested for Trying to Smuggle Cocaine into JFK International Airport in His Underwear
When will they learn?
A Man Was Arrested for Smuggling Two Pounds of Cocaine in His Sneakers
A man was caught smuggling $30,000 worth of cocaine in his sneakers at JFK airport.
Woman, 70, Arrested for Trying to Smuggle 4 Pounds of Cocaine into JFK International Airport in Her Girdle
Again.
Man Caught with 2 Pounds of Heroin in His Underwear at JFK International Airport
This happens far too often.