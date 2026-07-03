Jenna Fischer

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Jenna Fischer Actor, Producer & Host, and David S. Goyer Creator, Writer & Producer during Variety's Entertainment & Technology Summit Presented by City National Bank at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on September 15, 2022, in West Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Jenna Fischer Shares She's 'Cancer-Free' After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

In time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, 'The Office' alum urged her Instagram followers to get a mammogram.

Jaelani Turner-Williams647 days ago
Pop Culture

Bryan Cranston Shares Idea for ‘The Office’ Movie Reboot and at Least a Couple Cast Members Are Down

Cranston detailed his plan during an appearance on Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey's 'Office Ladies' podcast.

Brad Callas896 days ago
Steve Carell is seen on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Steve Carell on Difficulty of Not Looking Into Camera While Acting After ‘The Office’

Steve Carell joins his fellow 'Office' alumni Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey on the latest episode of the duo's hit 'Office Ladies' podcast.

Trace William Cowen1227 days ago
John Krasinski in an interview on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Pop Culture

John Krasinski Responds to Wild Theory That Jim Was the Villain of ‘The Office’

In an appearance on the 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' actor and director John Krasinski addressed a fan theory that he was the villain of 'The Office.'

Joe Price1451 days ago
Bryan Cranston is pictured on The Late Show
Pop Culture

Bryan Cranston Says Jenna Fischer ‘Saved Everyone’s Life’ During So-Called ‘Death Bus’ Episode of ‘The Office’

Cranston directed an episode of 'The Office' titled "Work Bus," although it's since been referred to as "Death Bus" due to perilous shooting circumstances.

Trace William Cowen1494 days ago
Advertisement
Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey appear on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'
Pop Culture

Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer on How iPods Saved 'The Office' From Cancelation

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey chatted with Seth Meyers about their new book 'The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There.'

Brad Callas1522 days ago
Screenshot from 'Toby Returns' on 'The Office' YouTube.
Pop Culture

'The Office' Co-Stars Discuss Backstory of 'No God, Please No' Meme

'The Office' co-stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey delve into the story behind the famous meme of Michael Scott screaming on their podcast.

Jose Martinez1822 days ago
the-office-cast
Pop Culture

Jenna Fischer Breaks Down Why Jim’s Proposal to Pam Cost ‘The Office’ $250K to Shoot

'The Office' finally gave fans what they wanted in the Season 5 premiere “Weight Loss,” with Jim proposing to Pam outside a gas station in the pouring rain.

Joe Price1878 days ago
the-office
Pop Culture

‘The Office’ Actresses Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey Reveal Who Jan’s Sperm Donor Was

On a recent episode of Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey’s podcast, the two stars of the sitcom revealed the identity of Jan Levinson’s sperm donor.

Joe Price1898 days ago
rainn wilson the office
Pop Culture

‘The Office’ Characters Get Dwight’s Face in Deepfake Compilation

One hilarious YouTube video transforms Pam Beesly, Michael Scott, and other beloved 'Office' characters into Dwight, played by Rainn Wilson.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2041 days ago
Advertisement
The Office
Pop Culture

'The Office' Star Jenna Fischer Recalls Filming Pam's Emotional Crying Scene With Dwight

Fischer and her former co-star Angela Kinsey spoke about the preparation that went into the scene and how it still brings tears to their eyes.

Joshua Espinoza2165 days ago
the office
Pop Culture

You Can Now Watch Every Episode of 'The Office' Recreated on Slack

Lovers of the show can now experience its unique brand of humor through the business communication app thanks to the creative agency MSCHF.

Jordan Rose2250 days ago
be
Pop Culture

Rainn Wilson Quizzes Billie Eilish on 'The Office' After Her 15th Rewatch

Like plenty of us right now, Billie Eilish just wrapped up another rewatch of the American version of 'The Office.' To celebrate, she joined Rainn Wilson on IG.

Trace William Cowen2250 days ago
The Office
Pop Culture

'The Office' Planned to Break Up Jim and Pam in the Final Season

At one point, series showrunner Greg Daniels intended for the couple to split in the last season.

Joe Price2303 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App