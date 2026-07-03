Jeb-Bush

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Life

George W. Bush Reportedly Opposes Donald Trump's Reelection

George W. Bush, his brother Jeb Bush, and their parents, George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush, said they didn't vote for Donald Trump in 2016 either.

tara mahadevan2232 days ago
Life

Jeb Bush Announces He Will Not Be Voting in This Election

Jeb Bush will not be voting for the next president of the United States come November.

adefillo3723 days ago
Life

Donald Trump Leads in South Carolina: Can Anyone Stop His Momentum in the GOP Debate?

Six candidates are competing in the South Carolina debate.

EvetteDionne3807 days ago
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Pop Culture

GOP Debate Goes On as Candidates Channel Their Best Donald Trump in His Absence

The seventh GOP debate goes on, despite Donald Trump's absence.

Debbie Encalada3823 days ago
Pop Culture

Jeb Bush Wants to Kill a Terrorist With His Bare Hands

He's trying really hard not to be "low-energy."

Claire Landsbaum3828 days ago
Music

DJ Khaled Shares Some Much Needed Keys to Success for Jeb Bush

Listen up, Jeb, because you're about to get the key.

jessielmorris3838 days ago
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Pop Culture

'SNL' Recreates the Republican Debate, Jeb Bush Is Adorable and Scared

'Saturday Night Live' recreates the Republican debate and it's pretty hilarious.

erich4chi3862 days ago
Pop Culture

ISIS and Terrorism Main Targets for The Fifth Republican Debate (UPDATE)

The fifth republican debate takes on terrorism.

Debbie Encalada3867 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ben Carson Weighs In on #BabyHitler, the Meme That Refuses to Die

Ben Carson finally weighs in on whether he'd kill #BabyHitler.

Catie Keck3901 days ago
Pop Culture

Former Presidential Candidate Stephen Colbert Weighs in on the Biggest Issue of the 2016 Election: #BabyHitler

Colbert actually may have had a hand in kicking off the (now old news) #BabyHitler craze.

Trace William Cowen3902 days ago
Pop Culture

The Fourth Republican Debate, Recapped (UPDATE)

Jeb Bush calls for the repeal of all laws Barack Obama has signed off on.

Debbie Encalada3902 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jeb! Bush Waits Weeks to Respond to Viral "Would You Kill #BabyHitler?" Nonsense With a Somber "Hell Yeah"

Digging up old hashtags to appear relevant is part of Jeb's new approach to landing the Republican nomination.

Trace William Cowen3903 days ago

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