Featured
These prominent conservatives are skipping the Republican National Convention—read their sick #NeverTrump burns.Sasha Brown-Worsham
We talked to the creators of Electmeme, who are looking for this season's dankest political memes.Kari Paul
Notable figures both in the U.S. and across the globe commemorated 9/11 on the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.Brenton Blanchet
While Joe Biden has bagged victories in both the electoral and popular votes, Donald Trump has continued to make false claims about fraud in the 2020 election.Trace William Cowen