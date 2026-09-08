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Omar Mateen Was Made In Trump's Vision of America
Nearly 50 LGBTQ Latinos were killed while America's most visible person is an anti-immigrant bigot.
Woman Says She Had Sex With Multiple Officers While Underage in Oakland Police Scandal (UPDATE)
A woman says she's had sex with "at least 24 officers," three of them while she was underage, as the Oakland police scandal grows.
Trump on Orlando Shooter: Many Immigrants Have "Same Thought Process as This Savage Killer”
Donald Trump said many immigrants have the "same thought process” as the Orlando shooter, who he called a “savage killer.”
Muslim Man’s Facebook Post Calling for Unity After Orlando Shooting Moves Internet to Tears
A Muslim man's Facebook post calling for unity after the Orlando shooting moved the internet to tears.
Studies Show Surprising Number of People Don't Think What Brock Turner Did Was Rape
According to multiple surveys of college students, a surprising number of people don't think what Brock Turner did is rape.
Police K-9 Dies After Being Left in Hot Patrol Car for Several Hours
A police K-9 was found dead in a patrol car Friday evening after spending several hours in the hot vehicle.
Tila Tequila Says Recent Celebrity Deaths Are "Sacrifices to Give Me Power"
Tila Tequila goes on Twitter rant following the death of Christina Grimmie and claims that recent celebrity deaths are "sacrifices to give me power."
A Guide to the Best Hashtags Dragging Donald Trump
A handy guide to the best hashtags dragging Donald Trump, like #BoycottTrump and #MakeDonaldDrumpfAgain
Chinese Firm Behind Racist Detergent Commercial Calls Foreign Media Sensitive
The Chinese advertising firm behind racist detergent commercial calls foreign media "sensitive."
NSFW Video Allegedly Shows Professor Having Classroom Sex With Student
Video of an Chinese professor allegedly having sex with a student in a classroom goes viral.
Porn Site Launches NSFW Reality Show 'The Sex Factor'
Porn site xHamster launches NSFW reality web series called 'The Sex Factor.'
Kanye West Is Offering a Ton of New 'TLOP' Merch at His Los Angeles Pop-Up
Kanye West announces new 'TLOP' Los Angeles pop-up.
Groovy, Baby! A Fourth 'Austin Powers' May Be in the Works
Hear director Jay Roach discuss the possibility of fourth "Austin Powers" film with Larry King.
Meet Ashley Black, One of the Only Women of Color in Late Night
Meet one of the eight women of color in late-night, Full Frontal writer Ashley Black.
Congressional Candidate Accidentally Shared Porn Habits on Official Facebook Page
Congressional candidate Mike Webb accidentally published a screenshot of the porn sites he visits to Facebook.
President Barack Obama and Macklemore Join Forces to Fight Opioid Abuse
President Barack Obama and rapper Macklemore raise awareness on opioid abuse in White House’s latest 'Your Weekly Address' video.
'Game of Thrones' Star Kit Harington Revealed Jon Snow's Fate to Get Out of Speeding Ticket
On 'Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,' Kit Harington revealed he avoided a speeding ticket by telling a police officer his character’s fate
Bill Cosby Says Sexual Assault Case Should Be Thrown Out
Bill Cosby’s lawyers have asked Philadelphia’s Supreme Court for another chance to throw out the comedian’s criminal sexual-assault case.