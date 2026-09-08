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adefillo

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NYC based writer, performer and documentarian. Interested in comedy, media, gender, Latin America, politics and other important things that don&rsquo;t pay well.

Joined December 2014 | 27 posts
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Latest Stories

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Omar Mateen Was Made In Trump's Vision of America

Nearly 50 LGBTQ Latinos were killed while America's most visible person is an anti-immigrant bigot.

adefillo3746 days ago
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Woman Says She Had Sex With Multiple Officers While Underage in Oakland Police Scandal (UPDATE)

A woman says she's had sex with "at least 24 officers," three of them while she was underage, as the Oakland police scandal grows.

adefillo3748 days ago

Trump on Orlando Shooter: Many Immigrants Have "Same Thought Process as This Savage Killer”

Donald Trump said many immigrants have the "same thought process” as the Orlando shooter, who he called a “savage killer.”

adefillo3748 days ago
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Muslim Man’s Facebook Post Calling for Unity After Orlando Shooting Moves Internet to Tears

A Muslim man's Facebook post calling for unity after the Orlando shooting moved the internet to tears.

adefillo3748 days ago
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Studies Show Surprising Number of People Don't Think What Brock Turner Did Was Rape

According to multiple surveys of college students, a surprising number of people don't think what Brock Turner did is rape.

adefillo3750 days ago
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Police K-9 Dies After Being Left in Hot Patrol Car for Several Hours

A police K-9 was found dead in a patrol car Friday evening after spending several hours in the hot vehicle.

adefillo3750 days ago
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Tila Tequila Says Recent Celebrity Deaths Are "Sacrifices to Give Me Power"

Tila Tequila goes on Twitter rant following the death of Christina Grimmie and claims that recent celebrity deaths are "sacrifices to give me power."

adefillo3750 days ago
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A Guide to the Best Hashtags Dragging Donald Trump

A handy guide to the best hashtags dragging Donald Trump, like #BoycottTrump and #MakeDonaldDrumpfAgain

adefillo3764 days ago

Chinese Firm Behind Racist Detergent Commercial Calls Foreign Media Sensitive

The Chinese advertising firm behind racist detergent commercial calls foreign media "sensitive."

adefillo3764 days ago
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NSFW Video Allegedly Shows Professor Having Classroom Sex With Student

Video of an Chinese professor allegedly having sex with a student in a classroom goes viral.

adefillo3769 days ago
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Porn Site Launches NSFW Reality Show 'The Sex Factor'

Porn site xHamster launches NSFW reality web series called 'The Sex Factor.'

adefillo3771 days ago
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Kanye West Is Offering a Ton of New 'TLOP' Merch at His Los Angeles Pop-Up

Kanye West announces new 'TLOP' Los Angeles pop-up.

adefillo3771 days ago
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Groovy, Baby! A Fourth 'Austin Powers' May Be in the Works

Hear director Jay Roach discuss the possibility of fourth "Austin Powers" film with Larry King.

adefillo3771 days ago
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Meet Ashley Black, One of the Only Women of Color in Late Night

Meet one of the eight women of color in late-night, Full Frontal writer Ashley Black.

adefillo3772 days ago
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Congressional Candidate Accidentally Shared Porn Habits on Official Facebook Page

Congressional candidate Mike Webb accidentally published a screenshot of the porn sites he visits to Facebook.

adefillo3776 days ago
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President Obama and Macklemore speak on opioid abuse

President Barack Obama and Macklemore Join Forces to Fight Opioid Abuse

President Barack Obama and rapper Macklemore raise awareness on opioid abuse in White House’s latest 'Your Weekly Address' video.

adefillo3778 days ago
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'Game of Thrones' Star Kit Harington Revealed Jon Snow's Fate to Get Out of Speeding Ticket

On 'Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,' Kit Harington revealed he avoided a speeding ticket by telling a police officer his character’s fate

adefillo3778 days ago

Bill Cosby Says Sexual Assault Case Should Be Thrown Out

Bill Cosby’s lawyers have asked Philadelphia’s Supreme Court for another chance to throw out the comedian’s criminal sexual-assault case.

adefillo3778 days ago

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