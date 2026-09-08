Sasha Brown-Worsham
Latest Stories
Trump Kids' Appeal to Millennials Becomes Laughingstock on Twitter
Trump memes win the internet after new ad attempts to appeal to millennials.
Mother Teresa Officially Became a Saint Today in Rome
Mother Teresa of Calcutta is officially canonized a saint in the eyes of the Catholic Church.
Donald Trump Cheaped Out on Paying at Least 10 Top Staffers
Donald Trump reportedly stiffed at least 10 top staffers in pay.
New Footage From JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Offers Insight Into Her Parents' Anguish
New footage from A&E's JonBenet Ramsey documentary offers new insight into her parents' feelings about the case.
The 5 Most Radical Moments in Olympic History
This year's protests in Rio aren't the first—the Olympics have a long history of political demonstrations.
Black and Blue: What It's Like Being a Police Officer of Color
We spoke to a black LAPD officer about navigating his job and identity, and what can be done to end police brutality.
How Bernie Sanders Can Unite the Democratic Party
Sanders' DNC speech must remind us that Trump can only be defeated within our two-party system.
8 Anti-Trump Republicans Who Are Snubbing the RNC
These prominent conservatives are skipping the Republican National Convention—read their sick #NeverTrump burns.
Bernie Sanders Finally Endorsed Hillary Clinton—Now What?
The Democratic Party has a long way to go before a united victory against Donald Trump.
Bernie Sanders Is Voting For Hillary Clinton—Why Won't You?
The Democratic Party needs a unified coalition now more than ever.
Why Do We Say White Parents "Make Mistakes" But Black Parents Are "Neglectful?"
After wildly different reactions to the parents in the Cincinnati Zoo and Disney incidents, we examine how race affects media portrayals.
America Has a Serious Rape Problem—And We’re Only Just Starting to Confront It
What the Stanford rape trial really says about American rape culture.
Hillary Clinton Made History—Who Cares If It Was Announced Early?
Hillary Clinton was named the Democratic nominee in an historic moment—who cares if it was announced early?