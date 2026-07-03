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Jay Pharoah Calls Diddy a ‘Cheek Clapper’ When Recalling the Time His Lawyer Tried to Sign Him
The comedian said the music mogul "gave him creep vibes" when asked about any personal experiences he had with Diddy.
Pharrell Williams' Something in the Water Fest 2023 Lineup: Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, and More
Clipse, Coi Leray, Doechii, Flo Milli, Kehlani, Kenny Beats, Kid Cudi, Latto, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, and more are set to perform.
Jay Pharoah Shows Footage of His LAPD Detainment and Officer Kneeling on His Neck
"I'm still here to tell my story but I could have easily been an Ahmaud Arbery or a George Floyd," Pharoah said of the incident.
Premiere: Adam Pally Tries to Regain the Spotlight In New YouTube Premium Series 'CHAMPAIGN ILL'
Adam Pally and the creators of the classic sitcom 'Happy Endings' returns for this new YouTube Red series, alongside Sam Richardson and Jay Pharoah.
All Signs Point to Jay Pharoah Being Teddy Perkins at the 2018 Emmys
Based on the chatter online, it looks like former 'SNL' star Jay Pharoah was the man under the Teddy Perkins makeup during the Emmys.
Watch Marlon Wayans and Jay Pharoah Face Off in an Intense Rap Battle on 'Drop the Mic'
Comedians Marlon Wayans and Jay Pharoah brought the heat to TBS's 'Drop the Mic' sending shots at each other's careers and talent.
Bill Hader and Jay Pharoah Consider Justin Bieber the Worst-Behaved ‘SNL’ Guest
Bill Hader has revealed his frustrations with Justin Bieber before.
Jay Pharoah Impresses Jimmy Kimmel With Barack Obama, Shannon Sharpe, and Denzel Washington Impressions
Jay Pharoah is still adding new impressions to his résumé.
Pam Grier Is Making a Biopic About Her Life
Pam Grier's biopic is in the works.
'White Famous' Starring Jay Pharoah Gets Canceled After One Season
The half-hour sitcom premiered back in October.
'Family Guy' Takes a Jab at Kanye West With 'Kanye Canes'
A talking candy cane dropping Kanye-isms? Only 'Family Guy.'
Jamie Foxx and Jay Pharoah Impersonate Kanye, Jay Z, Obama, and More in Hilarious Video
Jamie Foxx and Jay Pharoah showed off their best impressions of Kanye, Jay Z, Obama, and more.
Jay Pharoah Blasts 'SNL' Over Being Fired: 'I’m Not a Yes N****'
Jay Pharoah left 'SNL' after six years with the show, and he didn't mince words about his time there.
Gigi Hadid Does Hilarious Melania Trump Impersonation at the AMAs
Gigi nails it with her Melania Trump impression in opening act.
Jay Pharoah and Taran Killam Score Showtime Pilots
Days after leaving ‘SNL,’ Jay Pharoah and Taran Killam have their own comedy pilots at Showtime.
Jay Pharoah and Taran Killam Leaving SNL
Two longtime cast members, Jay Pharoah and Taran Killam, will not be back for Season 42 of Saturday Night Live.