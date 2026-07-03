Jay Pharoah

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Split image. Left: Jay Pharoah attends the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate's 'The Killer's Game' at Regal LA Live on September 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Right: Diddy attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey
Music

Jay Pharoah Calls Diddy a ‘Cheek Clapper’ When Recalling the Time His Lawyer Tried to Sign Him

The comedian said the music mogul "gave him creep vibes" when asked about any personal experiences he had with Diddy.

Alex Ocho652 days ago
Kid Cudi performs in support of his "Entergalactic" album release at Oakland Arena
Music

Pharrell Williams' Something in the Water Fest 2023 Lineup: Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, and More

Clipse, Coi Leray, Doechii, Flo Milli, Kehlani, Kenny Beats, Kid Cudi, Latto, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, and more are set to perform.

Abel Shifferaw1221 days ago
jay pharoah recounts arrest
Pop Culture

Jay Pharoah Shows Footage of His LAPD Detainment and Officer Kneeling on His Neck

"I'm still here to tell my story but I could have easily been an Ahmaud Arbery or a George Floyd," Pharoah said of the incident.

Abel Shifferaw2226 days ago
Champaign, ILL
Pop Culture

Premiere: Adam Pally Tries to Regain the Spotlight In New YouTube Premium Series 'CHAMPAIGN ILL'

Adam Pally and the creators of the classic sitcom 'Happy Endings' returns for this new YouTube Red series, alongside Sam Richardson and Jay Pharoah.

Khal2809 days ago
Jay Pharoah backstage at The Stress Factory Comedy Club
Pop Culture

All Signs Point to Jay Pharoah Being Teddy Perkins at the 2018 Emmys

Based on the chatter online, it looks like former 'SNL' star Jay Pharoah was the man under the Teddy Perkins makeup during the Emmys.

Khal2859 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch Marlon Wayans and Jay Pharoah Face Off in an Intense Rap Battle on 'Drop the Mic'

Comedians Marlon Wayans and Jay Pharoah brought the heat to TBS's 'Drop the Mic' sending shots at each other's careers and talent.

NoraGrayceOrosz2993 days ago
Bill Hader at SXSW 2018.
Pop Culture

Bill Hader and Jay Pharoah Consider Justin Bieber the Worst-Behaved ‘SNL’ Guest

Bill Hader has revealed his frustrations with Justin Bieber before.

tara mahadevan3038 days ago
Jay Pharoah.
Pop Culture

Jay Pharoah Impresses Jimmy Kimmel With Barack Obama, Shannon Sharpe, and Denzel Washington Impressions

Jay Pharoah is still adding new impressions to his résumé.

Sajae Elder3081 days ago
Pam Grier
Pop Culture

Pam Grier Is Making a Biopic About Her Life

Pam Grier's biopic is in the works.

Victoria L. Johnson3104 days ago
This is Jah Pharoah
Pop Culture

'White Famous' Starring Jay Pharoah Gets Canceled After One Season

The half-hour sitcom premiered back in October.

Victoria L. Johnson3121 days ago
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Kanye Canes
Pop Culture

'Family Guy' Takes a Jab at Kanye West With 'Kanye Canes'

A talking candy cane dropping Kanye-isms? Only 'Family Guy.'

Khal3140 days ago
Jamie Foxx and Jay Pharaoh on 'Ellen'
Pop Culture

Jamie Foxx and Jay Pharoah Impersonate Kanye, Jay Z, Obama, and More in Hilarious Video

Jamie Foxx and Jay Pharoah showed off their best impressions of Kanye, Jay Z, Obama, and more.

juliarp3214 days ago
jay pharoah hot 97
Pop Culture

Jay Pharoah Blasts 'SNL' Over Being Fired: 'I’m Not a Yes N****'

Jay Pharoah left 'SNL' after six years with the show, and he didn't mince words about his time there.

Kyle Neubeck3381 days ago
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Pop Culture

Gigi Hadid Does Hilarious Melania Trump Impersonation at the AMAs

Gigi nails it with her Melania Trump impression in opening act.

Jessica McKinney3526 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jay Pharoah and Taran Killam Score Showtime Pilots

Days after leaving ‘SNL,’ Jay Pharoah and Taran Killam have their own comedy pilots at Showtime.

Shawn Setaro3627 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jay Pharoah and Taran Killam Leaving SNL

Two longtime cast members, Jay Pharoah and Taran Killam, will not be back for Season 42 of Saturday Night Live.

Shawn Setaro3630 days ago

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