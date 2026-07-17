The T in Teremana stands for together. Teremana encourages you to bring your friends, family, neighbors, and that cool, random guy you always see around and just vibe. What better time to gather than during the World Cup? As some of the best athletes compete for the title, Teremana seized the moment to create a competition of its own by uniting fans to participate in a record-breaking foosball tournament.





The premium, small-batch tequila unveiled The World Table at New York’s Brooklyn Navy Yard. Fans from 48 competing nations (this was a thing) participated in a live foosball game and set an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title for the world's longest foosball table.





On hand to keep the mana energy flowing was comedian, actor, and rapper Jay Pharoah. Providing play-by-play commentary of the event and a few LOLs for good measure, Pharoah said only Teremana could get him to leave the comfort of an air-conditioned home.





“Only the Mana can bring me out,” Pharoah said during a Complex interview. “It's about togetherness, family and everybody having a good time. I have the same narratives for performing as a comedian, as an actor, as a rapper. I want everybody to have a good time. So, I feel like we align, and I wouldn't have come out in that heat for anybody else.”







From the outside, many may not see the connection between comedy (Jay Pharoah) and sports (foosball), but with a deeper dive, one will notice both are all about timing, a skill the SNL alum has perfected.



“I think starting stand-up so early, when I was 16, doing theater when I was eight years old, made me a perfect fit for this event. I think it crosses over to every different skill set that I have. When you have those skills cemented at an early age, anything could be thrown at you, and you're going to be able to adjust. So it was fun,” he said.







Players aged 21+ gathered at The World Table to participate in the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS. All those who participated got a chance to meet-and-greet Pharoah and received an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS commemorative keepsake. To celebrate, attendees enjoyed Teremana’s signature cocktails, including The People's Margarita and the Mana Paloma. When asked what kind of Teremana drink he would create, the Virginia native put a spin on a classic.



“I would use lime, some pineapple, lemon, and Teremana Blanco,” Pharaoh explained. “I’d put that in and garnish with an orange peel on the top of the glass with a little bit of sugar and crust it with some salt just to give it that flavor. When it's too much sugar, it's bad. If it's too much salt, it's like, meh, but if you have that perfect mix, it's like kettle corn…and that’s what I would name my drink, Kettle Corn Punch.”