Affion Crockett, Jay Pharoah and TattooManPaige Crack Fans Up With '3 Jay-Z's Chat'

Because one Jay-Z impression just isn’t enough, Affion Crockett, Jay Pharoah and Glen "TattooManPaige" Paige showed fans what would happen if three versions of the rap icon sat down for a conversation.
Crockett recently shared a video on Instagram titled "3 Jay-Z's Chat," featuring the trio fully committed to their individual takes on the Roc Nation founder. Rather than competing over who had the best impression, the comedians leaned into the idea that there are multiple versions of Jay-Z, each with a distinct voice, personality and look.
"It's three of us, baby!" Crockett declared while staying in character as the Brooklyn rap legend.
Pharoah's version of Jay-Z joked that the group represented rap's own holy trinity.
"This is called the trinity, basically the trinity of rap," Pharoah said. "Everybody has the skills here, nobody is talent impaired, everybody is like right there."
Paige added that the trio's impressions are convincing enough to fool people online.
"You know what's crazy about that, like they probably thought it was AI until they met us in person," Paige said while imitating Hov's voice. "Like, 'OK, them n***as really doing their voices like that.'"
The comedians also had fun pointing out their different appearances while remaining in character.
"It's kind of crazy that it's three different shades as well," Pharoah joked.
Crockett quickly built on the bit.
"That's the problem. People can't expand their mind to understand that Jay-Z comes in three different shades and three different colors and three different rhyme schemes," he said.
Pharoah then described the trio's imaginary color palette as "chocolate, caramel and the inside of a Reese's Cup."
Not to be outdone, Crockett jokingly gave Paige's version of Jay-Z another nickname while pointing toward him.
"Salted protein powder, because he's the buff one," Crockett quipped.
The sketch quickly caught the attention of fans in the comments, many praising how accurately each comedian captured a different version of Jay-Z's voice and cadence. While Crockett and Pharoah have long been known for their celebrity impressions, Paige has also built a strong following online through his spot-on impersonations of the 25-time Grammy winner.