Affion Crockett, Jay Pharoah and TattooManPaige Crack Fans Up With '3 Jay-Z's Chat'

Because one Jay-Z impression just isn’t enough, Affion Crockett, Jay Pharoah and Glen "TattooManPaige" Paige showed fans what would happen if three versions of the rap icon sat down for a conversation.

Crockett recently shared a video on Instagram titled "3 Jay-Z's Chat," featuring the trio fully committed to their individual takes on the Roc Nation founder. Rather than competing over who had the best impression, the comedians leaned into the idea that there are multiple versions of Jay-Z, each with a distinct voice, personality and look.

"It's three of us, baby!" Crockett declared while staying in character as the Brooklyn rap legend.

Pharoah's version of Jay-Z joked that the group represented rap's own holy trinity.

"This is called the trinity, basically the trinity of rap," Pharoah said. "Everybody has the skills here, nobody is talent impaired, everybody is like right there."