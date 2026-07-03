Colin Kaepernick Is Actually Better Than Many of the NFL's First and Second-String Quarterbacks
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What team wouldn't want a QB with a higher completion percentage than Jay Cutler and Cam Newton? From a purely mathematical perspective, Kap has the goods.Raphael Garcia
Complex Sports' exclusive text messages between Bears QB Jay Cutler and Eagles rookie QB Carson Wentz.Maurice Peebles
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