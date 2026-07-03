Jay Cutler

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Jay Cutler with a beard and styled hair against a blue background, facing the camera.
Sports

Former NFL QB Jay Cutler Gets Jail Time in DUI Case

Cutler reportedly made a deal with prosecutors to have a weapons charge dropped.

Brad Appleton325 days ago
Jay Cutler
Pop Culture

Jay Cutler Killed a Sable Antelope and Caused a Firestorm

The former NFL quarterback posed with the large animal on Instagram.

Jessica Mcbride368 days ago
jay cutler
Sports

People React to Jay Cutler Endorsing Donald Trump

Jay Cutler essentially endorsed Donald Trump for re-election by reposting a pro-Trump Instagram post from legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus.

Jordan Rose2087 days ago
kristin cutler divorce
Pop Culture

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are Divorcing

The couple married in 2013 and share three children.

tara mahadevan2273 days ago
kristin cavallari jay cutler
Pop Culture

Kristin Cavallari on Jay Cutler Unclogging Her Milk Ducts: 'Saved My Life'

"Jay had to get them out for me, sucking harder than he’s ever sucked," Cavallari explained.

Hannah Lifshutz2653 days ago
Advertisement
Jay Cutler Chicago Bears Washington 2016
Sports

Jay Cutler Has Reportedly Agreed to Terms With the Miami Dolphins

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter is about as legitimate as it gets, and he’s reporting that Jay Cutler's deal with Miami is all but finalized.

Aaron C. Mansfield3267 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Kristin Cavallari Takes Aim at Jay Cutler Haters After Bears Beat Vikings

Kristin Cavallari took a shot at all the Jay Cutler haters out there after the Bears beat the Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Chris Yuscavage3546 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Kristin Cavallari Talks About Trying to Convince Jay Cutler to Get a Vasectomy

Kristin Cavallari is pushing for Jay Cutler to get a vasectomy.

Chris Yuscavage3766 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Dead Bears Fan Took One Final Shot at Jay Cutler in Obituary

Cutler is getting trolled by dead people, too.

Jose Martinez3821 days ago
Sports

Jay Cutler Plays Better After He Gets Slammed on His Head

Does Jay Cutler play better concussed?

BJosephs3876 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Sports

Martellus Bennett is Now Comparing Jay Cutler to Jesus

Winning is a hell of a drug

jazrm883939 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Here's a Costly Jay Cutler Interception to Let You Know Football Is Back

Here's a Costly Jay Cutler Interception to Let You Know Football Is Back

BJosephs3960 days ago
Sports

A Football Signed by Jay Cutler Goes Up for Auction, No One Bids

Those pets are going to have to get money some other way.

BJosephs4123 days ago
Sports

Jay Cutler Probably Isn't Going to Win the Father of the Year Award in 2015

Jay Cutler's parenting skills are being put to the test this week.

Chris Yuscavage4190 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App