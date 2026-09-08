Raphael Garcia
Latest Stories
Donald Trump Drew a Line in the Sand and the NFL Called His Bluff With Widespread Protests
President Donald Trump vigorously attacked athletes who protest during the National Anthem, and the NFL responded—with more acts of NFL protest.
These Are the Real Winners and Losers of the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather Fight
Mayweather walked away with the money belt, but in the long run, this fight made waves that could effect many other people. Will that be good or bad?
Colin Kaepernick Is Actually Better Than Many of the NFL's First and Second-String Quarterbacks
What team wouldn't want a QB with a higher completion percentage than Jay Cutler and Cam Newton? From a purely mathematical perspective, Kap has the goods.
Conor McGregor Is Just Following the Money Mayweather Model
In many ways Conor McGregor is modeling his transition from fighter to sports businessman the same way Floyd Mayweather did in the early 2000s.