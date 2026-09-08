Raphael Garcia Portrait

Raphael Garcia

Joined July 2017 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

Aaron Rodgers links arms during anthem

Donald Trump Drew a Line in the Sand and the NFL Called His Bluff With Widespread Protests

President Donald Trump vigorously attacked athletes who protest during the National Anthem, and the NFL responded—with more acts of NFL protest.

Raphael Garcia3280 days ago
post fight mayweather mcgregor

These Are the Real Winners and Losers of the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather Fight

Mayweather walked away with the money belt, but in the long run, this fight made waves that could effect many other people. Will that be good or bad?

Raphael Garcia3308 days ago
Kapernick Original Image

Colin Kaepernick Is Actually Better Than Many of the NFL's First and Second-String Quarterbacks

What team wouldn't want a QB with a higher completion percentage than Jay Cutler and Cam Newton? From a purely mathematical perspective, Kap has the goods.

Raphael Garcia3314 days ago
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor Is Just Following the Money Mayweather Model

In many ways Conor McGregor is modeling his transition from fighter to sports businessman the same way Floyd Mayweather did in the early 2000s.

Raphael Garcia3355 days ago

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