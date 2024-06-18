The PTTOW! 15th Anniversary Summit Was Packed With Visionaries & Celebs

The PTTOW! 15th anniversary summit also hosted presentations and ideation sessions from industry visionaries, including:

* Netflix Co-Founder and PTTOW! ICON honoree, Reed Hastings, who invited attendees to brainstorm for Powder Mountain, his next project, an artisanal ski destination that aims to return heart and personality back to the mountain lifestyle.

* Resident NFL mentalist and victory wizard, Oz Pearlman, to blow minds and teach attendees how to win no matter the setting.

* Long-distance swimmer, author, and speaker, Diana Nyad, who returned to PTTOW! following her recent Academy Award nomination for Netflix film Nyad, to remind members to keep striving for greatness.

* Silver medal-winning Olympian and University of Texas legend, Noelle Pikus-Pace, to share her comeback story after recovering from a bobsled accident.

* PTTOW! Icon and member, Katie Couric, who came back to pass the torch to this year’s Icon honoree, while reflecting on recently becoming a grandparent.

* Founder of PAU, one of Fast Company’s most innovative architecture firms of 2024, Vishaan Chakrabarti, who spoke on the future of urban planning and about what cities will have to look like to avoid catastrophic climate implications.