The PTTOW! 15th Anniversary Summit Was Packed With Visionaries & Celebs

In 2024, collaborations are among the most important drivers of culture. People, companies, and brands are simply stronger together. Collaboration is also the best way to solve problems and affect change.
PTTOW!, an invite only member community for creative and strategic executives, was early to the collab game. A decade and a half ago, Roman Tsunder, Terry Hardy, and Jim Sullos founded PTTOW! to foster collaborative thinking and positive change across a huge range of industries.
PTTOW! - Creating the World of Tomorrow
“Fifteen years ago, PTTOW! began as a passion project to challenge the status quo of business gatherings—today it is a living, breathing year-round community, an epicenter for talent x brand collaborations, and the place where ideas turn into action,” Tsunder said. “I have tremendous love and gratitude to our team and our community.”
Over those 15 years, PTTOW! has been a massive success. During that time, the invite-only member network has hosted trailblazing gatherings and initiatives with the world's top minds to address challenges like gun safety, social justice, A.I., equity and safety for women, mental health, and wellness. PTTOW! has also fostered more than 200 collaborations, with over a third of all US media spend represented within the community. That includes an epic run of recent collaborations between Roc Nation x NBA, Slick Rick x Roblox x PacSun, e.l.f. cosmetics x Liquid Death, Marvel x Coca-Cola, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America x NFL, and Mastercard x Live Nation just this year.
But true to its mission, PTTOW! had much more to offer for 2024, celebrating its 15th anniversary earlier this month with a summit at The Montage in Deer Valley, Utah. At the summit, attendees mingled with top talent like Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, and actress, Andra Day, actress, singer, and songwriter, Janelle Monáe, and icon Paris Hilton, who was there to celebrate her recent partnerships with fellow members Hilton and Taco Bell.
“The people, always the people! The quality of the people especially! The energy was unmatched at this year's summit,” Criag Brommers, CMO of American Eagle, said of the event.
The PTTOW! 15th anniversary summit also hosted presentations and ideation sessions from industry visionaries, including:
* Netflix Co-Founder and PTTOW! ICON honoree, Reed Hastings, who invited attendees to brainstorm for Powder Mountain, his next project, an artisanal ski destination that aims to return heart and personality back to the mountain lifestyle.
* Resident NFL mentalist and victory wizard, Oz Pearlman, to blow minds and teach attendees how to win no matter the setting.
* Long-distance swimmer, author, and speaker, Diana Nyad, who returned to PTTOW! following her recent Academy Award nomination for Netflix film Nyad, to remind members to keep striving for greatness.
* Silver medal-winning Olympian and University of Texas legend, Noelle Pikus-Pace, to share her comeback story after recovering from a bobsled accident.
* PTTOW! Icon and member, Katie Couric, who came back to pass the torch to this year’s Icon honoree, while reflecting on recently becoming a grandparent.
* Founder of PAU, one of Fast Company’s most innovative architecture firms of 2024, Vishaan Chakrabarti, who spoke on the future of urban planning and about what cities will have to look like to avoid catastrophic climate implications.
Those sessions, and the connections fostered by the PTTOW! 15th Anniversary Summit, proved invaluable to members.
“The summit is a time where I seem to be able to put down my natural introvert self and engage with wonderful human beings who are talented, supportive, and incredibly inspiring,” Heather Malenshek, CMO of Land O'Lakes said. “The content PTTOW! puts together is beyond expectations and while most events I attend drain me, the PTTOW! Summit fills me up.”
Of course, PTTOW! is just getting started and has big plans to expand into new verticals while keeping the core membership intimate.
Tsunder says he looks “forward to our future endeavors into Europe, as well as the launch of PTTOW! Sports as we take on a new frontier.” With 15 years of collabs, connections, and culture on lock, we’re sure those moves will be huge successes too.
For more on the PTTOW! and its 15th anniversary celebrations, head to pttow.com.