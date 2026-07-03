Mercedes Moné

Mercedes Moné, born Mercedes Justine Kaestner-Varnado on January 26, 1992, in Fairfield, California, is a professional wrestler and actress who built her reputation in WWE as Sasha Banks before departing to compete across multiple promotions under her new ring name, Mercedes Moné. During her WWE tenure, she became a five-time Raw Women's Champion, a one-time SmackDown Women's Champion, a one-time NXT Women's Champion, and a three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, and she main-evented WrestleMania 37 alongside Bianca Belair in one of the most celebrated matches in the event's history. After leaving WWE, Moné debuted in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom in January 2023, claiming the IWGP Women's Championship. She then joined All Elite Wrestling in January 2024 and made her in-ring debut in March 2024, winning the TBS Championship in May 2024. By 2025, she had accumulated 13 belts comprising 11 championships across WWE, AEW, NJPW, and other promotions, establishing herself as one of the most decorated wrestlers in the world across multiple promotions. She also appeared as Koska Reeves in Seasons 2 and 3 of Disney+'s *The Mandalorian*, making her one of the few professional wrestlers to cross over into a major scripted television role.