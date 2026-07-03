Jake Johnson

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Donald Glover is pictured in a sketch from a Jimmy Kimmel episode
Pop Culture

Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Giancarlo Esposito, and Many More Recreate Hilarious Argument From Nextdoor App

Donald Glover, Giancarlo Esposito, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sam Richardson, Jason Segel, and many more link for the hilarious new 'Kimmel' segment "Nextdoor Theatre."

Trace William Cowen1520 days ago
spidey
Music

Sony Releases 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Christmas EP

There's another musical project to coincide with the film, but this time it goes for the Christmas cheer instead of big name hip-hop artists.

Joe Price2765 days ago
buress
Pop Culture

Hannibal Buress and Jon Hamm Are Adults Obsessed With the Game of 'Tag' in New Trailer

A group of friends' annual tag showdown takes a terrifying turn thanks to a wedding.

Trace William Cowen3041 days ago
jake johnson win it all
Pop Culture

Actor Jake Johnson Teases What Could Be The Last 'New Girl' Episode Ever

Jake Johnson talks tonight's New Girl finale and "Nick-Jess closure."

Frazier Tharpe3392 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Tom Cruise Discovers a Cursed World in 'The Mummy' Trailer

Check out the three-minute trailer for the movie set to drop in summer 2017.

Jessica McKinney3512 days ago
Advertisement
Mummy
Pop Culture

Tom Cruise Shares First 'Mummy' Reboot Teaser Featuring Plenty of Gods and Monsters

Tom Cruise is rebooting 'The Mummy' with some help from Russell Crowe and Jake Johnson.

Trace William Cowen3515 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Visit "Jurassic World" via Its Newly Launched Website

"Jurassic World" gets a website.

Debbie Encalada4260 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Exclusive: A Message for Rap Fans From "Let's Be Cops" Stars Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans, Jr.

"Let's Be Cops" stars Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans, Jr. have a special message for all (white) raps fans.

MattBarone4377 days ago
Pop Culture

The Park Brochure for "Jurassic World" Is Tremendous

The park brochure for "Jurassic World" has leaked, and hints at some of the potential carnage that may unfold.

Doug Sibor4386 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

The First Trailer for "Let's Be Cops," Starring Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr., Is Basically an Extended Episode of "New Girl"

Don't try this at home. Or anywhere ever for that matter. Just don't try this.

holahavito4497 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Meet "Drinking Buddies" Director Joe Swanberg, the Man Behind Your Next Favorite Movie

Trust us, you'll want to grab a beer with this man.

Tara Aquino4712 days ago
Pop Culture

First Look at Taylor Swift on "New Girl"

She hasn't written a song about Schmidt. Yet.

nancy-stiles4822 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Fancyman Dermot Mulroney Returns to "New Girl"

Or is it Dylan McDermott?

nancy-stiles4886 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Interview: "Safety Not Guaranteed" Director Colin Trevorrow Talks Time Travel And Aubrey Plaza's Versatility

The filmmaker dishes on the concept of changing history and the influence of watching horrible 80s movies.

Tara Aquino5151 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Interview: Jake Johnson Talks "Safety Not Guaranteed," "New Girl," And His Hatred Of Hipster Mustaches

The funnyman discusses his new time travel film and how tall, skinny guys in bands ruined the 'stache.

Tara Aquino5152 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App