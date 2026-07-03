From Stevie Johnson mocking Plaxico shooting himself to the Reggie Miller choke sign, here are the most disrespectful sports celebrations and moments ever.Jose Martinez
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Stevie Johnson stuntin' on Plax wasn't the first time...Ralph Warner
There's nothing like SXSW, which this year included everything from a lightning-canceled Lil Yachty set to the debut of the best high school comedy in years.Trace William Cowen
It's a good thing their far more interesting supporting cast members could, you know, support them.richk5