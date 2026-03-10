Pop Culture

Harvey Weinstein Says He Was 'Bleeding Everywhere' After Fellow Inmate Punched Him in the Face

Complex has reached out to a Weinstein rep for comment on the alleged incident.

Harvey Weinstein in a suit sits in a courtroom, surrounded by officers. A book is on the table in front of him.
Image via Getty/Curtis Means/POOL/AFP

Harvey Weinstein, whose extended downfall from Hollywood glory began with numerous sexual assault and misconduct allegations nearly a decade ago, says he was once punched in the face while behind bars but declined to tell on the perpetrator of said decking.

In an interview with Maer Roshan for the Hollywood Reporter, conducted at Rikers Island in January, Weinstein detailed his assessment of what jail life is like for him, at one point being asked whether he’d ever been physically hurt by a fellow inmate.

“One time while I was waiting to use the phone, I asked the guy in front of me if he was done,” Weinstein, who last month enlisted lawyers known for their work in defense of Luigi Mangione and Diddy to defend him in an upcoming New York trial, said. “He got off and punched me hard in the face. I fell on the floor, bleeding everywhere. I was hurt really badly.”

Weinstein, however, declined to name the individual responsible for the punch when given the chance to do so by jail officials.

“The cops asked me who had done it, but I couldn’t say,” he explained to THR. “You can’t be a rat. That’s the law of the jungle.”

Complex has reached out to a Weinstep rep for comment. This story may be updated.

For now, it’s not clear whether this alleged incident occurred at Rikers or during Weinstein’s time at a separate upstate New York facility. What’s clear from the THR interview, no doubt a rarity given Weinstein’s legal situation, is that the once-ubiquitous film producer still believes—against all perceived odds—that he’s due some sort of reappraisal despite his criminal convictions and subsequent excommunication from the larger Hollywood infrastructure.

Related Stories

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 29: Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears for a pre-trial hearing on January 29, 2025 at New York Supreme Court in New York City. It's expected that Weinstein will learn the date of his retrial after his 2020 rape conviction was overturned.
Pop Culture

Harvey Weinstein Pleads for Pushed Trial Date, Wants Out of 'Hellhole' Jail

Harvey Weinstein told a judge he "can't hold on much longer" if he remains in Rikers.

Jaelani Turner-Williams597 days ago
Katt Williams in cowboy hat, Harvey Weinstein in court
Pop Culture

Katt Williams on Harvey Weinstein: 'He Offered Me Two Actresses Like They Was Playing Cards'

Katt Williams tells Theo Von he was "shocked" by "how powerful" Weinstein was at one time.

Trace William Cowen597 days ago
Elijah Wood attends 'No Man Of God' Premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival.
Pop Culture

Elijah Wood Says 'Lord of the Rings' Orc Was Intentionally Made to Look Like Harvey Weinstein

Elijah Wood opened up about how one of the orc masks was designed to look like disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast.

Jose Martinez1809 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
3
MusicDrake Announces Return of ‘FOMO’ Short Film to YouTube
4
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
5
MusicLupe Fiasco Pays Tribute to Sway DaSafo: 'One of the Best MCs I've Ever Heard'
6
StyleDrake's 'FOMO' Short Film: All of the Insane Clothing, Cars, and Jewelry

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App