Jacob & Co.

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A luxurious Jacob & Co. watch with a colorful gemstone-encrusted face and a white strap, showcasing intricate craftsmanship.
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Jacob & Co. Sets 54 Diamonds Into Colorful $693,000 Watch

The Brilliant Flying Tourbillon Baguette Pastel Arlequino pairs a gem-set regulating organ with 366 invisibly set sapphires.

Complex Staff8 days ago
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson smiling at an event next to a luxurious Jacob & Co watch with a diamond-encrusted design.
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Dwayne Johnson Wore a $3.3 Million Jacob & Co. Watch to Accept His Disney Legends Award

Johnson was seen wearing the timepiece while accepting the Disney Legends Award at D23.

Alex Ocho31 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo and Jacob Arabo
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Jacob Arabo Hand-Delivered a $1.3 Million Watch to Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

A video shows the Jacob & Co. founder personally fastening the Twin Turbo Furious Baguette White Gold to Ronaldo's wrist.

Joe Price54 days ago
Getty Images
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Zendaya Wears $16,000 Jacob & Co. Earrings at 'Spider-Man' Mexico City Event

The 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' star wore an Ashi Studio Spring 2026 couture gown and Jacob & Co.'s Web Collection jewelry for the occasion.

Jaelani Turner-Williams59 days ago
Dwayne Johnson attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney's "Moana" at Hollywood Bowl on July 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
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Dwayne Johnson Wears Custom Jacob & Co Matai Tourbillon to 'Moana' Premiere

The custom watch celebrates the former WWE star's connection to Polynesian culture.

Joe Price72 days ago
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A man in a formal suit with glasses poses confidently at a glamorous event, surrounded by photographers and guests.
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Dwayne Johnson's Met Gala Debut Came With a $3.3 Million Jacob & Co. Watch on His Wrist

The 714-diamond Billionaire III, one of only 18 ever made, anchored a Thom Browne look from stylist Ilaria Urbinati.

Brendan Frederick137 days ago
Two luxury watches: one with a green strap, intricate gold and green details; the other with a blue strap, showcasing a complex mechanical back.
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Jacob & Co Unveils $1.2 Million Bugatti Tourbillon Watch

For the cost of four of the watches, you can get one of the actual cars.

Joe Price159 days ago
Jacob & Co. "The Godfather" watch in rose gold with black leather strap, featuring film-themed engravings and intricate details.
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'The Godfather Part II' Inspires Jacob & Co's New $440,000 Musical Timepiece

Jacob & Co. founder Jacob Arabo considers the new watch "a worthy sequel" in its own right.

Trace William Cowen164 days ago
Jacob & Co.
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Jacob & Co. Illuminates With In-House Patented Angel Cut With 37 Facets

The one-of-a-kind patented diamond cut contains 37 carefully engineered facets.

Jaelani Turner-Williams185 days ago

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