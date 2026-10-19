Kylie Jenner Wears $50 Million Bra By Jacob & Co. for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

At the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on Sunday (Oct. 18), Kylie Jenner wore a bra designed by Jacob & Co. valued at $50 million.

The show marks the first appearance of Victoria’s Secret’s Fantasy Bra since 2018, and the brand went the extra mile to mark its return on the catwalk. Wearing clear heels, a miniskirt, and white feathered wings, Jenner took to the catwalk in what is certainly the most expensive bra ever made. Featuring 4,410 natural diamonds, including a 75.54-carat fancy vivid yellow diamond, the total weight of the diamonds featured on the bra comes to 1,373.39 carats.

Produced by a team of 15 in partnership with Jacob & Co., the latest Fantasy Bra took over 1,000 manhours to come together.

“When we decided to bring back the Fantasy Bra this year, I couldn’t think of a more perfect person to design it than Jacob,” said Victoria’s Secret chief creative officer Adam Selman in a statement shared with Complex. “I have been a huge fan of his work for a very long time, and he has played a big role in shaping pop culture. I love his artistry, his craft, and his fearlessness. Jacob understands that a Fantasy Bra has to be spectacular, but what made him the right partner is that he designs for the person wearing it. That’s what Victoria’s Secret is all about.”

Jacob Arabo, founder, chairman, and creative director of Jacob & Co., added that he wanted to create “the most spectacular fantasy bra ever made,” but the value wasn’t the core goal.