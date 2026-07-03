Jack Nicholson

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Jack Nicholson with a beard clapping at a sports event, wearing a dark suit jacket.
Pop Culture

Richard Dreyfuss’ Son Claims Jack Nicholson Let a Stalker Give Him a Blowjob

Ben Dreyfuss is going viral after he recalled his mother’s alleged story of calling for help only to find Nicholson otherwise occupied.

Alex Ocho233 days ago
American actress Louise Fletcher as Nurse Ratched in 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest'
Pop Culture

'One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest' Star Louise Fletcher Dead at 88

Fletcher reportedly died surrounded by family France. She is best known for her Oscar-winning performance in 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.'

Joshua Espinoza1392 days ago
Lightsabers for auction
Pop Culture

Upcoming Auction to Feature Joker's Necktie, Brad Pitt's 'Fight Club' Jacket, Obi-Wan's Lightsaber and More

An upcoming annual auction will allow bidders to try and buy famous props from 'Back to the Future,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'Fight Club' and more.

Gavin Evans2096 days ago
Lebron James
Sports

LeBron James Plays Better When Celebrities Sit Courtside at His Games

LeBron James averages more points per game when celebrities show up to watch him.

Joe Price3052 days ago
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Pop Culture

Martin Scorsese's 'The Departed' May Soon Become a TV Series

According to producer Roy Lee, writers have already talked about how to bring it to the small screen.

Trace William Cowen3794 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jack Nicholson Was Mr. Steal Your Girl to David Spade

Nicholson and Spade in a love triangle? Who would've thought.

Debbie Encalada3979 days ago
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Pop Culture

April Fools: Jack Nicholson and Other Celebs Had Tunnels From Their Homes to the Playboy Mansion

Jack Nicholson and Other Celebs Had Tunnels From Their Homes to the Playboy Mansion

Alexis Morgan4127 days ago
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Sports

Jack Nicholson Has Stopped Attending Lakers Games This Season

Jack Nicholson admits that he hasn't been to many Lakers games this season.

Chris Yuscavage4162 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jimmy Fallon Recounts How He and Dave Chappelle Got Prince to Perform at the SNL40 After-Party

Chris Rock sang back-up, and Bill Murray had a tambourine.

BrianFormo4168 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch Jack Nicholson Get Fired Up for the Ax Scene in “The Shining”

Watch an in-character Jack Nicholson get fired up right before the iconic ax scene from "The Shining."

Doug Sibor4251 days ago
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Pop Culture

Woody Allen Dream Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Jack Nicholson and Reese Witherspoon

Woody Allen in an interview said he'd like to work with Jack Nicholson, Jennifer Lawrence and Reese Witherspoon.

Christopher Spata4375 days ago
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Style

"Bailey's Stardust" Brings Kate Moss, Jack Nicholson, Mick Jagger, and More to the National Portrait Gallery in London

A new exhibition opens on the work of legendary photographer David Bailey.

Leigh Silver4522 days ago

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