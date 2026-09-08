Alexis Morgan
Latest Stories
In Case You Were Wondering What the Star of 'Transparent' Thinks About Bruce Jenner's Rumored Transition
Jeffery Tambor was on the red carpet at the 2015 Point Foundation Gala in New York City when he was asked about Bruce Jenner.
'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' Will Be About 'Family and Fathers' Director Says
Will Star-Lord get to meet his dad in Guardians 2?
Watch: David Spade Is Back in 'Joe Dirt 2' Teaser Trailer
The mullet of Joe Dirt's past is returning in the comedy sequel Joe Dirt II: Beautiful Loser teaser trailer.
J.J. Abrams Is Producing a Drama About Martin Luther King Jr.’s Final Year
Producer and director J.J. Abrams wants to bring Martin Luther King Jr. back to life through a television drama.
Robert Pattinson Dancing to Drake at Coachella Is the Best Thing You'll See All Day
Robert Pattinson dancing at Coachella is the best thing you'll see all day.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Might Already Be Renewing Their Wedding Vows
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Might Already Be Renewing Their Wedding Vows
'Celebrity Deathmatch' Is Coming Back
'Celebrity Deathmatch' is coming back to television.
Kim Kardashian's Life Actually Sounds Really Boring
Kim Kardashian's life isn't what you'd expect.
Bill O'Reilly Thinks Christians and White Men Are Most Oppressed Groups
The Fox News host spoke about Hillary Clinton announcing her presidential campaign during a segment Monday night on The O'Reilly Factor.
Kenan Thompson Calls Bill Cosby a 'Monster,' Wishes He'd Go to Jail
SNL cast member Kenan Thompson spoke openly about his disdain for former boss Bill Cosby.
Watch The 'Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Cast Battle Each Other at Avengers Family Feud On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
The cast of 'Avengers: Age Of Ultron' stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night for a fun game of Family Feud.
Dennis Quaid Completely Freaked Out on a Movie Set (Updated)
You do not want to upset actor Dennis Quaid.
Olivia Munn Joins ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ as Psylocke
Olivia Munn Joins ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ as Psylocke
A Photoshopped Picture of Vin Diesel and "Ghost" Paul Walker Has Gone Viral
The photo pays homage to Diesel and Walker's friendship that blossomed after co-starring together in the 'Fast & Furious' franchise.
Ryan Reynolds Got Hit By a Car But Is Unharmed
Reynolds was the victim of a hit-and-run in Vancouver on Sunday.
Jodi Arias Sentenced To Life in Prison For Travis Alexander's Murder
Jodi Arias Sentenced To Life in Prison For Travis Alexander's Murder
First Look at Michael B. Jordan as Apollo Creed's Son in 'Creed'
Rising actor Michael B. Jordan looks like he is rolling with the punches with help from Sylvester Stallone.
Meet Derek Zoolander's Grown-Up Son
We're learning more about what to expect in the movie, including the addition of a Zoolander protégé!