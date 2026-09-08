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Alexis Morgan

Joined March 2015 | 94 posts
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In Case You Were Wondering What the Star of 'Transparent' Thinks About Bruce Jenner's Rumored Transition

Jeffery Tambor was on the red carpet at the 2015 Point Foundation Gala in New York City when he was asked about Bruce Jenner.

Alexis Morgan4174 days ago
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'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' Will Be About 'Family and Fathers' Director Says

Will Star-Lord get to meet his dad in Guardians 2?

Alexis Morgan4174 days ago
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Watch: David Spade Is Back in 'Joe Dirt 2' Teaser Trailer

The mullet of Joe Dirt's past is returning in the comedy sequel Joe Dirt II: Beautiful Loser teaser trailer.

Alexis Morgan4174 days ago

J.J. Abrams Is Producing a Drama About Martin Luther King Jr.’s Final Year

Producer and director J.J. Abrams wants to bring Martin Luther King Jr. back to life through a television drama.

Alexis Morgan4174 days ago
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Robert Pattinson Dancing to Drake at Coachella Is the Best Thing You'll See All Day

Robert Pattinson dancing at Coachella is the best thing you'll see all day.

Alexis Morgan4174 days ago
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Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Might Already Be Renewing Their Wedding Vows

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Might Already Be Renewing Their Wedding Vows

Alexis Morgan4174 days ago
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'Celebrity Deathmatch' Is Coming Back

'Celebrity Deathmatch' is coming back to television.

Alexis Morgan4174 days ago
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Kim Kardashian's Life Actually Sounds Really Boring

Kim Kardashian's life isn't what you'd expect.

Alexis Morgan4174 days ago
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Bill O'Reilly Thinks Christians and White Men Are Most Oppressed Groups

The Fox News host spoke about Hillary Clinton announcing her presidential campaign during a segment Monday night on The O'Reilly Factor.

Alexis Morgan4174 days ago
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Kenan Thompson Calls Bill Cosby a 'Monster,' Wishes He'd Go to Jail

SNL cast member Kenan Thompson spoke openly about his disdain for former boss Bill Cosby.

Alexis Morgan4174 days ago
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Watch The 'Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Cast Battle Each Other at Avengers Family Feud On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

The cast of 'Avengers: Age Of Ultron' stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night for a fun game of Family Feud.

Alexis Morgan4174 days ago
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Dennis Quaid Completely Freaked Out on a Movie Set (Updated)

You do not want to upset actor Dennis Quaid.

Alexis Morgan4174 days ago
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Olivia Munn Joins ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ as Psylocke

Olivia Munn Joins ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ as Psylocke

Alexis Morgan4175 days ago
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A Photoshopped Picture of Vin Diesel and "Ghost" Paul Walker Has Gone Viral

The photo pays homage to Diesel and Walker's friendship that blossomed after co-starring together in the 'Fast & Furious' franchise.

Alexis Morgan4175 days ago
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Ryan Reynolds Got Hit By a Car But Is Unharmed

Reynolds was the victim of a hit-and-run in Vancouver on Sunday.

Alexis Morgan4175 days ago
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Jodi Arias Sentenced To Life in Prison For Travis Alexander's Murder

Jodi Arias Sentenced To Life in Prison For Travis Alexander's Murder

Alexis Morgan4175 days ago

First Look at Michael B. Jordan as Apollo Creed's Son in 'Creed'

Rising actor Michael B. Jordan looks like he is rolling with the punches with help from Sylvester Stallone.

Alexis Morgan4175 days ago
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Meet Derek Zoolander's Grown-Up Son

We're learning more about what to expect in the movie, including the addition of a Zoolander protégé!

Alexis Morgan4175 days ago

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