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Halloween 2025: Best Celebrity Costumes f/ Megan Thee Stallion, Julia Fox, and More
Celebrities are going all out to celebrate the most important day of the year.
Kanye West, Tyga, and Mia Khalifa Model in Y/Project FW24 Campaign
The trio appear in the new Y/Project lookbook celebrating the brand's 10 years of creative direction under Glenn Martens.
Bradley Cooper Says His ‘First 8 Months’ He Didn’t Know If He Loved His Daughter
The Oscar-nominated actor welcomed his daughter, Lea, with Irina Shayk in 2017.
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Are Reportedly Dating
Brady and Shayk sparked dating rumors after being photographed together in L.A.
Kylie Jenner Sparks Reactions Wearing Faux Lion Head Dress for Schiaparelli
Schiaparelli unveiled its Spring 2023 Haute Couture collection at Paris Fashion Week, and Kylie Jenner turned heads with a dress that featured a faux lion head.
Exclusive: Rihanna's ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Teased in New Photos
It's been a busy few days for Rihanna fans, who not only have new music to celebrate but also the impending launch of a new Savage X Fenty special.
Irina Shayk Reportedly Turned Down Paris Trip With Kanye and 'Doesn’t Want a Relationship' (UPDATE)
Sources told Page Six that Kanye West invited Irina Shayk to Paris, but she reportedly turned him down just a month after the couple was first linked.
New Reported Details Shared on Kanye West's Relationship With Irina Shayk
Insiders say that Kanye West actively pursued a romantic relationship with Irina Shayk shortly after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper.
Kanye West and Irina Shayk Are Reportedly Dating (UPDATE)
Earlier this year, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian shocked the world with news that their marriage would be ending in divorce after six years.
'A Star Is Born’ Reportedly Caused Rift in Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Relationship
The couple has reportedly split.
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Reportedly Call It Quits
The celebrity couple began dating in 2015.
Bradley Cooper's Ex-Wife Justifies Her 'Ha' Comment on 'A Star Is Born' Oscars Performance
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga shared a tender moment during their performance of their 'A Star Is Born; duet “Shallow” during the Oscars on Sunday.
Get to Know the Women of "Hercules"
Learn about the actresses steaming up the big screen in this summer's epic.