Irina Shayk

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Kanye West, Tyga, and Mia Khalifa Model in Y/Project FW24 Campaign

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Bradley Cooper Says His ‘First 8 Months’ He Didn’t Know If He Loved His Daughter

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Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Are Reportedly Dating

Brady and Shayk sparked dating rumors after being photographed together in L.A.

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Exclusive: Rihanna's ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Teased in New Photos

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Pop Culture

Irina Shayk Reportedly Turned Down Paris Trip With Kanye and 'Doesn’t Want a Relationship' (UPDATE)

Sources told Page Six that Kanye West invited Irina Shayk to Paris, but she reportedly turned him down just a month after the couple was first linked.

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New Reported Details Shared on Kanye West's Relationship With Irina Shayk

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Kanye West and Irina Shayk Are Reportedly Dating (UPDATE)

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Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Reportedly Call It Quits

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