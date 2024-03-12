Kanye West, Tyga, and Mia Khalifa Model in Y/Project FW24 Campaign

Kanye West, Tyga, and Mia Khalifa are among the new faces of Y/Project.

The trio appears in the clothing brand's FW24 lookbook, shortly after Y/Project called off its Paris Fashion Week presentation scheduled for March 3. The collection celebrates creative director Glenn Martens, who's celebrating his 10th year with the brand. In February, the aforementioned Paris show was canceled due to "uncertain times," pointing at a shift in the luxury fashion climate.

Also in the lookbook are Charli XCX, Irina Shayk, Frédérique Hazout, Glenn's father Matthias Martens, and more, all powerfully modeling the structured pieces. In the new FW24 collection are voluminous jeans, oversized autumn coats, plaid flannels, and deconstructed pieces that are both city- and runway-ready.