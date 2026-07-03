Into-The-Spider-Verse

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Pop Culture

‘Spider-Verse’ Star Shameik Moore Says People Have Taken Old Tweets and Interview Excerpts ‘Way Too Serious’

The 'Across the Spider-Verse' lead says people's "perception" of him online versus his lived reality is "so disconnected it’s crazy."

tara mahadevan1106 days ago
Pop Culture

‘Spider-Verse’ Lead Shameik Moore Says Jay-Z Compared Him to Kanye: 'I Only Know One Person With Your Confidence'

The 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' voice actor opened up about meeting Jay-Z in an interview with Ebony magazine.

Brad Callas1133 days ago
shameik moore on red carpet
Pop Culture

‘Spider-Verse’ Star Shameik Moore Weighs in on People Saying He’s Not the Right Fit for Live-Action Miles Morales

The 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' voice actor has been vocal about his desire to also play the character in a live-action production.

Trace William Cowen1134 days ago
Music

Stream Metro Boomin's 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Soundtrack Album f/ ASAP Rocky, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and Many More

The star-studded project also boasts appearances from Lil Wayne, Future, Nas, 2 Chainz, JID, Offset, and Swae Lee.

Joshua Espinoza1141 days ago
A Burger King chain in Farmingdale, New York
Pop Culture

Burger King Unveils 'Spider-Verse'-Themed Menu Featuring Whopper on Red Bun

With 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' set to hit theaters next month, Burger King has unveiled a new menu influenced by the animated film.

Brad Callas1168 days ago
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shameik moore wants mcu role
Pop Culture

Shameik Moore Wants Live-Action Miles Morales MCU Role: 'I Would Put My Entire Spirit Into That'

Shameik Moore has once again stated he would love to take on the live-action role of Miles Morales if he popped up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Mark Elibert1178 days ago
Daniel Kaluuya attends premiere of 'NOPE'
Pop Culture

Daniel Kaluuya Joins Cast of 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Sequel

Fresh off his performance in Jordan Peele's 'Nope,' Daniel Kaluuya has joined the voice cast of Sony Pictures Animation’s 'Into the Spider-Verse' sequel.

Brad Callas1348 days ago
Phil Lorda and Chris Miller at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Pop Culture

Phil Lord and Chris Miller Sign Deal With Sony, Developing Spider-Man TV Universe

Sony lands two of the minds behind the 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' movie.

Gavin Evans2635 days ago

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