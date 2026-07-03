Hype

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Music

Drake Thanks Dad as Dennis Graham Promises ‘For All the Dogs’ Album Is ‘What We’ve Been Waiting For’

“I had the pleasure of sitting in my son’s dressing room and listening to this new album," 68-year-old Graham shared, "and I must say that it is some of the best music that I’ve heard him do."

Zach Dionne1044 days ago
Music

Lil Yachty Says ‘For All the Dogs’ Has Some of Drake’s Best Verses and ‘Deals With Some Controversial Things’

Yachty wound up teasing so much of Drake's new album that he wondered if he "told y'all too much."

Zach Dionne1044 days ago
Music

Drake Co-Signs Teezo Touchdown's Debut Album: 'Just Heard Some of the Best Music Ever' (UPDATE)

The Texas artist is set to release his first full-length LP 'How Do You Sleep at Night?' on Sept. 8.

Brad Callas1066 days ago
Travis Scott wearing Astros gear at game.
Music

Travis Scott Says 'Utopia' Is 'On the Way,' Played Album for Houston Astros

'Utopia' is the highly anticipated fourth studio album from Travis, and the follow-up to 2018's 'Astroworld,' which earned him a Grammy nomination.

Jose Martinez1158 days ago
Advertisement
Kid Cudi attends Celine at The Wiltern on December 08, 2022
Music

Kid Cudi Says Next Release Will Be Album of the Year: ‘I’ve Never Made a Project This Powerful Before' (UPDATE)

Kid Cudi took to Instagram Live to continue hyping his next album, promising fans, "I’ve never made a project this powerful before in my life."

Brad Callas1235 days ago
care bears hype article lead
Style

HYPE Drops Nostalgic 'Care Bears' Capsule Collection

London-based HYPE. has just dropped its new range of appaarel and accessories cele-BEAR-ating Cloudco’s nostalgic icons, Care Bears™ and their 40th anniversary.

Sanj Patel1407 days ago
kfc hype clothing collab article lead
Style

HYPE. Teams Up With KFC For Mouth-Watering 'Original-Piece' Summer Capsule

London-based lifestyle brand HYPE. has just announced a new “original-piece” collaboration of summer apparel and accessories with global fast food chain KFC.

Sanj Patel1444 days ago
hype summer showdown collection lead
Style

HYPE. Presents New ‘Summer Showdown’ Campaign For SS22

Highlighting the evolution of HYPE. through a wide-spanning offering of wearable essentials, the collection includes a host of unisex pieces, including T-shirts

Sanj Patel1478 days ago
Beyoncé new song tonight at midnight
Music

Beyoncé Dropping New Song "Break My Soul" at Midnight

Beyoncé finally unveiled the title and release date for her follow-up to 2016’s 'Lemonade' last week, and fans can expect to get their first taste tonight.

Joe Price1488 days ago
Advertisement
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Music

Snoop Dogg Hypes Fans Up With Dr. Dre Studio Photo: 'The Chronic Is Bac Home'

Fresh off his acquisition of the legendary Death Row Records last month, Snoop Dogg has teased fans with a picture of him and Dr. Dre in the studio.

Joe Price1568 days ago
just hype collab lead
Style

Just Hype x Youngs Teflon Team Up On New Streetwear Capsule

South London’s veteran rapper Youngs Teflon has teamed up with Just Hype to unleash a collection that celebrates the very essence of streetwear and rap.

Sanj Patel1572 days ago
hello kitty hype collection lead
Style

HYPE. x Hello Kitty Team Up For Playful Capsule Collection

With Valentines Day fast approaching, lifestyle brand HYPE. has teamed up with Hello Kitty for a contemporary collection of street-style silhouettes. 

Sanj Patel1619 days ago
GCDS Holiday Gift Guide
Style

Go All Out on Holiday Gifts Worth More Than Just the Hype

Shop this list of top, practical holiday gifts from Italian streetwear brand GCDS, including faux fur hats, sweaters, and more. Check out the collection here.

Steven Asarch1681 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App