Price-The-Hype-Show

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PTH x Kiwi at ComplexCon
Sneakers

Get Ready to Price the Hype Live with KIWI® and Brendan Dunne at ComplexCon

You know the show, you know the hosts, and now KIWI® is giving you the chance to watch a new pair of premium sneakers get destroyed live at ComplexCon.

Amber McKynzie2455 days ago
Complex Tries to Save Union x Air Jordan 1s From Getting Totally Trashed I Price the Hype
Sneakers

Complex Tries to Save Union x Air Jordan 1s From Getting Totally Trashed I Price the Hype

Price the Hype is Sole Collector's sneaker-themed game show. On this special Complex crossover episode, Speedy Morman, Racks Hogan, and editor Tony Mui use their knowledge of shoes and the reselling market to compete for pride and a grand prize pair of Union x Air Jordan 1s.

Complex2473 days ago
Full Size Run Tries to Save Sean Wotherspoon Air Max 97/1s From Getting Ruined I Price the Hype
Sneakers

Full Size Run Tries to Save Sean Wotherspoon Air Max 97/1s From Getting Ruined I Price the Hype

Price the Hype is Sole Collector's sneaker-themed game show. On this special Full Size Run crossover episode, Trinidad James, Matt Welty, and editor Matt Jeon use their knowledge of shoes and the reselling market to compete for pride and a grand prize pair of Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 97/1s.

Complex2480 days ago
Sneaker Reseller Tries to Save His Kaws Jordan 4s From Being Demolished I Price the Hype
Sneakers

Sneaker Reseller Tries to Save His Kaws Jordan 4s From Being Demolished I Price the Hype

Price the Hype is Sole Collector's sneaker-themed game show. On this episode, three sneaker resellers use their knowledge of shoes and the reselling market to compete for cash and a grand prize pair of KAWS x Air Jordan 4s. But, will the sneakers make it out unscathed?

Complex2487 days ago
Can This Sneakerhead Save His Adidas x Pharrell Williams NMD? I Price the Hype
Sneakers

Can This Sneakerhead Save His Adidas x Pharrell Williams NMD? I Price the Hype

Price the Hype is Sole Collector's sneaker-themed game show. On this episode, three contestants use their reselling and sneaker knowledge to compete for cash and a grand prize pair of Billionaire Boys Club exclusive Adidas x Pharrell Williams Hu NERD NMDs. But, will the sneakers make it out unscathed?

Complex2501 days ago
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Will This Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Get Totally Wrecked? I Price the Hype
Sneakers

Will This Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Get Totally Wrecked? I Price the Hype

Price the Hype is Sole Collector's sneaker-themed game show. On this episode, three contestants use their reselling and sneaker knowledge to compete for cash and a grand prize pair of Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1s. However, will the sneakers make it out unscathed?

Complex2508 days ago
Can This Sneakerhead Save His Cork Nike LeBrons From Being Trashed? I Price The Hype
Sneakers

Can This Sneakerhead Save His Cork Nike LeBrons From Being Trashed? I Price The Hype

<p>Witness three contestants putting their sneaker knowledge to the test for a chance to win kicks, cash, and internet fame. If they put up bricks, their sneakers are getting destroyed.</p>

Complex3145 days ago
You Ain't Got No Yeezys I Price the Hype
Sneakers

You Ain't Got No Yeezys I Price the Hype

<p>Welcome to Episode 2 of Price the Hype: Three contestants put their sneaker knowledge to the test for a chance to win Yeezys, Air Jordans and cash prizes.&nbsp;</p>

Complex3151 days ago

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