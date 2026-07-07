Latest Stories
Get Ready to Price the Hype Live with KIWI® and Brendan Dunne at ComplexCon
You know the show, you know the hosts, and now KIWI® is giving you the chance to watch a new pair of premium sneakers get destroyed live at ComplexCon.
Complex Tries to Save Union x Air Jordan 1s From Getting Totally Trashed I Price the Hype
Price the Hype is Sole Collector's sneaker-themed game show. On this special Complex crossover episode, Speedy Morman, Racks Hogan, and editor Tony Mui use their knowledge of shoes and the reselling market to compete for pride and a grand prize pair of Union x Air Jordan 1s.
Full Size Run Tries to Save Sean Wotherspoon Air Max 97/1s From Getting Ruined I Price the Hype
Price the Hype is Sole Collector's sneaker-themed game show. On this special Full Size Run crossover episode, Trinidad James, Matt Welty, and editor Matt Jeon use their knowledge of shoes and the reselling market to compete for pride and a grand prize pair of Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 97/1s.
Sneaker Reseller Tries to Save His Kaws Jordan 4s From Being Demolished I Price the Hype
Price the Hype is Sole Collector's sneaker-themed game show. On this episode, three sneaker resellers use their knowledge of shoes and the reselling market to compete for cash and a grand prize pair of KAWS x Air Jordan 4s. But, will the sneakers make it out unscathed?
Can This Sneakerhead Save His Adidas x Pharrell Williams NMD? I Price the Hype
Price the Hype is Sole Collector's sneaker-themed game show. On this episode, three contestants use their reselling and sneaker knowledge to compete for cash and a grand prize pair of Billionaire Boys Club exclusive Adidas x Pharrell Williams Hu NERD NMDs. But, will the sneakers make it out unscathed?
Will This Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Get Totally Wrecked? I Price the Hype
Price the Hype is Sole Collector's sneaker-themed game show. On this episode, three contestants use their reselling and sneaker knowledge to compete for cash and a grand prize pair of Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1s. However, will the sneakers make it out unscathed?
Can This Sneakerhead Save His Cork Nike LeBrons From Being Trashed? I Price The Hype
<p>Witness three contestants putting their sneaker knowledge to the test for a chance to win kicks, cash, and internet fame. If they put up bricks, their sneakers are getting destroyed.</p>
You Ain't Got No Yeezys I Price the Hype
<p>Welcome to Episode 2 of Price the Hype: Three contestants put their sneaker knowledge to the test for a chance to win Yeezys, Air Jordans and cash prizes. </p>